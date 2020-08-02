The PGA Championship will have a season of golf stories

The motto that the PGA of America coined several years ago to commemorate and promote its PGA Championship as the last of the four most important championships in the calendar year was: "Glory's Last Shot".

This week's PGA Championship, to be played at San Francisco's Harding Park, represents "Glory's first shot." It will not only be the first major championship of 2020, but the first since the British Open in July 2019 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the PGA from May to August, it canceled the British Open and postponed the US Open and Masters for September and November, respectively, the PGA Championship is starting the truncated main championship season.

It does so with the PGA Tour having done eight weeks of events on its restart. And it comes with a list of tremendous stories for one season.

Where to start

With Brooks Koepka you are trying to achieve something that nobody has done in 93 years: three times? This despite the fact that Koepka collapsed for most of last year with a knee injury and erratic play.

With Jon Rahm and his newly ranked No. 1 ranking, accomplished two weeks ago with his victory in the Memorial Tournament, trying to win the first major championship of his career after not having really competed to win one in his first 13 attempts as a professional. .

With Tiger Woods, who has played just four tournament rounds since February and only three tournaments in 2020, trying to win his sixteenth main championship?

With Rory McIlroy, the best perceived player in the world, trying to regain the No. 1 ranking that Rahm took from him two weeks ago?

With Bryson DeChambeau and his 30 pounds of added muscle and a newly discovered tee length supposedly about to change the game?

With Dustin Johnson, who won the Travelers' Championship and followed him with a pair of 80s en route to a lost cut at the Memorial, then an opening round 78 and a withdrawal from the 3M Championship a week ago?

How about Jordan Spieth, who has been so wrong for the past three years that no one remembers that he is one PGA Championship victory away from completing the rare Grand Slam of his career?

Or is the new 20-something fleet moving up the ladder fast, led by Colin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland?

Or Phil Mickelson, who still believes he has a big championship victory or two in it at 50 and shows that same ability to do it once in a while?

We can continue, because there are more stories. But you get an idea. This week in San Francisco has the potential to be memorable.

"There are so many great stories, something good is going to happen … we just don't know what it is," Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America, told The Post last week. "We have 97 of the top 100 in the world ranking. We are fortunate to have the strongest golf course on paper in the past 10 to 15 years. Everyone wants to play, and we are excited about it.

"We are proud to be the first major. Now that we finally get back to the main season, it will be a great golf streak. We will have us and then the playoffs will begin [FedExCup] and then the US Open and the Masters. It will be a sprint, and a great one, and we are very proud to start it. "

Waugh said the week, which will not include on-site spectators, as the PGA Tour has been doing for the past two months since its restart, "will feel different than the last eight weeks because it's important and the pressure is there." .

"I think it will be different and better than the last eight weeks, because a specialty always is," he said. "We are delighted to be the first to come out, for sure. Hopefully we will have a close match and a lot of drama until the end."