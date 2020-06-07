The Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor resigns after publishing the headline & # 39; Buildings too & # 39;

Stan Wischnowski, has worked for the Inquirer for 20 years and has been its executive editor for a decade, according to the Lisa Hughes editorial memo. He is also a senior vice president.

Wischnowski's last day will be June 12, Hughes said in the memo.

No successor has been appointed to the position of executive editor.

Wischnowski's resignation follows Inquirer staff's uproar over the headline of an article published Tuesday about concerns that historic buildings may be damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Wischnowski declined to comment to the Inquirer about his story announcing his resignation and has not responded to a CNN email request for comment.

Journalists called sick in protest

More than 40 journalists of color in the newspaper called sick on Thursday, according to organizers of the sick.

The 44 journalists signed an open letter to their editors explaining their decision to call "sick and tired." They said they had spent "months and years" trying to gain the public's trust only to "erode it in an instant by careless and empathetic decisions."

Wischnowski, along with researcher editor Gabriel Escobar and managing editor Patrick Kerkstra, signed an apology after the staff action.

Paper article review process

The main editors apologized that the headline was "unacceptable" despite having gone through the headline editing and writing process.

"The headline referred offensively to the Black Lives Matter movement and suggested an equivalence between the loss of buildings and the lives of black Americans. That is unacceptable," the editors wrote in the apology.

The document will review the process to "implement safeguards to mark confidential content and prevent publication by a single person," the apology continued.

In a tweet on Thursday, the newspaper said the headline was "offensive, inappropriate" and should not have been printed.

"We will expand our commitment to build a newsroom that better reflects the community it serves, with more recruiting resources and requirements for various finalist groups," the apology said. "And we will define a process for publicly pointing out, discussing and revealing flaws in the editorial judgment that are not addressed with a simple correction of facts."

Hughes said the newspaper will continue to review its processes as it searches for a new executive editor. "We will take this moment to assess the organizational structure and processes of the newsroom, assess what we need, and seek, both internally and externally, an experienced leader who embodies our values, embraces our shared strategy, and understands the diversity of communities that serve, "said Hughes's memo.

The mistake came the same week that the New York Times was criticized by some of its employees for publishing an opinion piece titled "Tom Cotton: Send the Troops" by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, arguing that the military should be sent to calm them down. protests in the cities and "restoring order".

The Times responded by adding a note from the editor saying: "After publication, this essay received strong criticism from many readers (and many colleagues at the Times), prompting editors to review the piece and the editing process. With Based on that review, we have concluded that the trial did not meet our standards and should not have been published. "