The Philadelphia prosecutor accused of pushing the & # 39; anti-police agenda & # 39; after the second police officer accused of protests

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has once again been charged with pushing an "anti-police agenda" involving prosecutors for following orders, rather than convicting violent protesters and city officials, after Another veteran city police officer turned himself in on Wednesday to face criminal charges related to the riots that erupted in the city after the death of George Floyd.

Philadelphia SWAT officer Richard P. Nicoletti, 35, turned himself in on Wednesday and will be charged with simple assault, reckless danger, official oppression and possession of a criminal instrument. They are all misdemeanor charges.

He was captured on video on June 1, tearing down the protesters' masks and sprinkling them with pepper as they knelt on the Vine Street Freeway. His lawyer, Fortunato Perri Jr., said Nicoletti "is being charged with crimes simply for following orders."

PHILADELPHIA POLICE INSPECTOR ENCOURAGED BY COMPANY OFFICERS WHILE IN CHARGE OF ASSAULT PROTEST CHARGES

"Commanders ordered their unit to clear the highway with the approved use of tear gas and pepper spray," Perri told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "City leaders had an opportunity to apologize for approving the use of force, but Nicoletti is currently fired and charged with crimes."

Comparing Nicoletti's argument with that used by the Nazis to justify war crimes, Krasner said that "he was following orders" is not a defense to commit a crime. That is, what, the defense of Nuremberg? That does not work ".

"The broader message is that we are restoring trust between the communities and the officers who are there to serve them, making sure that everyone understands that this is a city, that it is a country, that still believes in equality," Krasner said during a press conference at his Center City office. "There will be impartial justice and he will no longer be at the service of politics."

Both Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney later apologized to peaceful protesters who were trapped on the road embankment as SWAT officers deployed pepper spray, tear gas, white smoke, bags of beans and plastic pellets in the June 1 incident, WCUA reported.

Former Philadelphia Police Department MP Dennis Wilson, who was the commander of the incident that day, said it was he who approved the use of tear gas and a less-than-lethal force based on information coming through traffic from police scanner. He said he didn't seek Outlaw's approval first.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE OFFICER CHARGED AFTER YOU PRESENT USED & # 39; OC & # 39; SPRAY ON ACTIVISTS WHO SIT IN THE INTERESTED

A 12-year-old force veteran and former Army Ranger, Nicoletti was suspended from the police department for 30 days with the intention of removing him after the incident, the Investigator reported. Several videos showed Nicoletti removing the mask of a kneeling protester before spraying it with pepper spray and spraying two others.

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the city's police union, said Krasner was "failing to hold protesters accountable" and instead aimed to prosecute the police.

"His top priority is to push his agenda against the police," said McNesby. "This double standard of justice is unacceptable to our brave police officers who work tirelessly to keep our city safe."

Jane Roh, the spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office, said McNesby's claim was inaccurate, and that "hundreds" of people have been accused of looting and violent crimes in the wake of civil unrest that hit the city since death George Floyd in police custody. in Minneapolis on May 25, the WCAU reported.

"John McNesby insults most honest and decent officers with every new lie he tells," he said.

This occurs approximately a month after Krasner filed charges against another veteran police officer, Joseph Bologna Jr., 54, after a close-quarters combat between police and protesters broke out near Benjamin Franklin Parkway also on June 1. Cell phone video showed Bologna pushing one protester before hitting another, later identified as a Temple engineering student, with a metal police baton.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before Bologna indulged in aggravated assault and related charges, hundreds, including many uniformed police officers, applauded and saluted the 31-year-old veteran of the force as he left the police union headquarters to head to the compound to surrender.