The Phillies have no new cases of COVID-19, ready to resume play on Monday.

The Phillies seem ready to return to the field.

After postponing all games since last Sunday after playing against the Marlins, who have had 21 guys test positive for COVID-19 since their Philadelphia series, the Phillies announced they had no new positive cases in their testing round. Most recent, and they will resume their schedule Monday at Yankee Stadium.

The Phillies made three staff members test positive for the coronavirus after facing the Marlins, but MLB said Saturday it believed two of the cases may have been false positives. Philadelphia was allowed to do staggered training at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. The team was ready to train again on Sunday.

The Phillies have played just three games this season, with series against the Yankees and the Blue Jays postponed. After a two-game game in The Bronx, the Phillies are slated to host the Yankees on Wednesday and Thursday.

The MLB coronavirus crisis grew when the Cardinals had four members of the organization who tested positive. But the Cardinals, whom they postponed their weekend series against the Brewers, will resume play Tuesday with a four-game series against Detroit. MLB also received more good news about coronavirus with the Marlins reporting that there were no new cases of evidence taken on Saturday, according to Jon Heyman.