The Phoenix fire at the Democratic Party's state and county headquarters was started, according to police.

The Arizona Democratic Party headquarters caught fire on Thursday night in an apparent arson, according to Phoenix police.

Investigators were gathering surveillance videos of nearby buildings after combing through the remains and concluding that the fire was caused by humans, authorities said. No one was injured.

"We are relieved that no one was injured," Arizona Democratic Party President Felecia Rotellini said in a statement. “The fire is devastating, but we refuse to let this be a distraction. We feel more empowered than ever to make Arizona blue. "

Videos taken inside the burned-out building and posted on social media show a scorching trail of devastation, with collapsed walls and ceilings, debris strewn across the floors, and the sky visible through the roof.

ARIZONA SHOOTOUT LEAVES 2 FBI AGENTS INJURED; Suspect found dead

Less damage is seen in photos taken outside the building on Friday, but they show investigators at the scene and charred doors and windows.

The building was also home to the headquarters of the Maricopa County Democratic Party, and that section of the building bore the brunt of the damage.

In a call for donations to help rebuild the offices, Maricopa Democrats lamented that, "Unfortunately, we will not be able to replace the historic memories of elections or the value of years of documents from candidates and organizations that were destroyed."

Phoenix Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune declined to reveal what evidence convinced investigators that the fire was intentionally started, saying that it did not want to notify the author.

"We are working on it. It's very early, "Fortune told reporters." We have a good video, we have some information. "

Arizona Republican Party President Kelli Ward issued a statement in response to the fire condemning the violence and praising the Phoenix Police and Fire departments "in determining the cause of this act of cowardice."

She said that political violence against any party, group or individual must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Arizona Republicans look forward to meeting with Democrats on Election Day as opponents in the field of ideas," he said. "Arizona political leaders should take this opportunity to remind Arizonans of all backgrounds that while we may have differences on political and political issues, ultimately we are all Americans and we should treat ourselves as such."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late May, about 230 miles northwest in Bullhead City, an object crashed through a window at the Republican headquarters there, the Republic of Arizona reported at the time. The only witness in the building, an Army veteran, said the damage came from a gunshot, but police did not confirm it.

Associated Press contributed to this report.