The Phoenix hotel houses homeless patients with coronavirus. This is how it is inside

"It is not a fun ride. It makes you feel like you have been hit by a Mack truck," Lindstrom said of the virus. "Your body hurts. Just to get out of bed, it's like an effort, going to the bathroom."

But Lindstrom has a bed and bath, and is safely quarantined and cared for in a downtown Phoenix hotel, thanks to cooperation between Maricopa County and Circle the City, a nonprofit healthcare provider. for homeless people.

Across the country, cities and counties are grappling with how to deal with the spread of the coronavirus among the homeless, an especially vulnerable population. They are often unable to protect themselves through the simplest actions, such as washing their hands, health experts say, and they rarely have access to quality medical care.

Circle the City has 136 rooms at the Phoenix Inn available for the program, which was approved by the City Council on May 6. Lindstrom is one of more than 100 homeless people with Covid-19 who have benefited from the program so far, according to Michelle Smith, a registered nurse at the inn.

How does it work

Once a homeless person tests positive for the virus, they can opt to quarantine at the inn, where they have a private room with a queen bed, TV, telephone, and bathroom. If they need fresh air, they can go outside on a walkway.

A nurse checks on patients twice a day, according to Smith, and the inn is staffed throughout the night.

"I went through the toughest battle of my life," said Thomas Salts, 53, about contracting the virus after losing his car in an accident, which caused him to lose his job. "I was a little overwhelmed at first."

Then he was also put in a room.

"The best thing is that even when I was locked up in the quarantine, I was in the room, they took great care of me," Salts said. "They reviewed, beyond what another human being would do for someone. I couldn't say enough thank you," said Salts.

Patients receive three meals a day, provided by the non-profit organization Community Bridges Inc. (CBI), and additional snacks and drinks are just a phone call away.

Health care providers, a doctor, a nurse practitioner, or a medical assistant, do one round a day to "see if they need to prescribe any medications, if there are any serious concerns they need to know," Smith said.

If a patient has a medical emergency, they are transported to the nearest emergency department.

"We had someone's oxygen levels drop to an unsafe level, which is one of the biggest problems with Covid, so we shipped them right away" on a recent morning, Smith said.

A & # 39; roller coaster & # 39;

Phoenix, with an estimated 7,419 people, is among the top 10 cities in the country in number of homeless people, according to Statista, who used data from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development in late 2019. And around 70% of the state's total homelessness in Maricopa County, according to data from the United States Interagency Council on homelessness and county time point counts.

Some cities, including Phoenix, have opened hotel rooms to the most vulnerable: the elderly and people with underlying health problems. Taking care of those who test positive is another challenge entirely.

"It was Corona Coaster, someone called it the other day," said Lisa Glow, CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS). "You can't even imagine the challenges (that we have) as a massive haven."

When the Phoenix Inn opened to homeless patients, the number of Covid-19 cases in the city and state was exploding. Arizona has more than 105,000 cases, nearly 65,000 of them in Maricopa County. That's more than 10 times the 9,945 cases he had two months ago and four times the 25,614 cases he had a month ago.

Maricopa County now ranks fourth nationally in county-confirmed cases as of July 7, behind Los Angeles, Cook and Queens counties, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"It is not an easy task to keep people safe from Covid," said Glow. "I would say we have probably had about 45 positives out of the thousands we have been serving who have passed through the shelter." However, not all have been tested.

Patients living at the Phoenix Inn are brought in by Community Bridges from shelters around the city, or from hospitals where they have been discharged.

At the CASS Homeless Shelter for Adults, weekly "bombing" tests are conducted where all residents are evaluated, and all positives are sent to the Phoenix Inn for isolation, Glow said.

For the homeless who test positive but prefer to stay on the street, Circle the City offers a "shelter-in-place bag," a bag containing a tent, two weeks of food, water, masks, and other items. Hygiene, Marty Hames, the nonprofit community liaison, said.

Circle the City also offers "friendliness kits" to homeless people living on the streets. These include masks and other hygiene items.

As more and more people lose their jobs in the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, the number of homeless people will increase, social workers say.

"We are seeing evicted people," said Glow. "As people lose their jobs and get evicted, we are going to see more homeless people."