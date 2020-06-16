The plan to celebrate the US Open USA 2020 fanless awaits government approval

Approaching the celebration of the first coronavirus pandemic Grand Slam tournament, the US Tennis Association. USA He's waiting for the go-ahead from the New York State government to play the US Open. USA In New York from August, without fans and with strict health protocols.

"We are ready to move forward," USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in a phone interview Monday, "as long as we get all the approvals we need."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

A formal announcement could come this week.

"We received a proposal and we are reviewing it," Richard Azzopardi, spokesman for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, wrote in an email.

Like many sports, professional tennis tours have been suspended since March due to the pandemic. The French Open was postponed from May and is currently slated to begin a week after the September 13 end of the United States Open; Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II in 1945.

Even if the state approves the United States Open, one important question would remain: which players would actually participate?

Big names like No. 1 players Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, and men's defending champion Rafael Nadal have expressed reservations about going to Flushing Meadows, where a indoor tennis facility was used as a temporary home for hundreds of hospital beds. at the height of the city's coronavirus crisis.

However, it has already been ruled out: Roger Federer, who won five of his 20 individual Grand Slam titles at the US Open, but recently announced that he will be out for the rest of the year after needing a second arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. .

With international television contracts, which include an annual average of $ 70 million from ESPN alone, helping to compensate for the loss of money from ticket sales and other income on the site, and facing a recession that has already led to the recent elimination of Over 100 jobs at USTA, the association's board of directors decided to go ahead with its big event despite concerns about COVID-19 and international travel.

“At the end of the day, there are three factors involved in decision making. No. 1 is creating a plan that has health and safety at the forefront. Number 2 is whether to hold the US Open. USA It is the right thing for the sport of tennis. And number 3 is whether it can be done in a financially viable way. We believe we can achieve all three goals, "said Widmaier. "But we need to address this step-by-step, and when all the steps are complete, that's when we can make an official announcement."

The plan shared with the state government includes: zero viewers; limited entourage of players; assigned hotels; more cleaning on the tournament grounds; extra space in the locker room; Daily temperature checks and occasional tests for COVID-19.

There would be no qualification for singles and probably reduced courses for doubles. Players whose rankings would have placed them in qualifying rounds that allow some men and women to access the 128-player singles drawings will be compensated with funds that the USTA will spend on the ATP and WTA tours to distribute.

Also part of the proposal shared with the players: The Cincinnati hard court tournament scheduled for August 16-23, the USTA is its majority owner, would relocate to New York and take place in lieu of the Open classification. USA USA

Last week, Djokovic said the restrictions that would be in place for the US Open in New York due to the virus would be "extreme."

"Most of the players I have spoken to were quite negative about whether they would go there," said Djokovic.

He organized exhibition matches with full booths last week in his native Serbia, where the government lifted most of the blockades and restrictions last month.

"I also have concerns," Barty wrote in an email. "I understand that tournaments are eager to run, but keeping everyone safe should be the priority."

Widmaier said the USTA has been consulting with ATP and WTA about its setup.

“Our stated goal has been that if we could build a plan in conjunction with medical and safety experts that would mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and ensure the health and well-being of all participants in the US Open. "We want to go ahead with the tournament," he said. "We believe that by working collaboratively with these experts and the two tours, we have that plan."