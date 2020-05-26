The Pokémon writer initially planned for Ash Ketchum to age and even die

An ongoing inside joke of the Pokemon The community is that the protagonist of the anime, Ash Ketchum, never grows old. In fact, although his appearance has gone through various animation styles after his first television appearance in 1999, his age seems to have remained fixed at ten since then.

For the past twenty-one years, Ash has traveled the world. During that period, he made new friends and lost old ones, but every time a season went by, the public always found him the way they left him: a naive, impulsive and optimistic boy whose only goal in life is to become in a Pokémon master. and who seems to be caught in some kind of existential limbo until that goal is finally achieved.

Practically, Ash's eternity was probably a product of financial need. Creating a new character model every season is hard work, and if you give a person a makeover, you have to treat everyone equally, or your story will lose its sense of continuity. A change in character design can also negatively affect ratings, especially if your audience is young. For all these reasons and more, it's not uncommon for animated characters to appear as if they're stuck in time. To tell the truth, it is a kind of norm.



Interestingly, however, this was not the fate that the anime's creator, Takeshi Shudo, originally had in store for Ash. Fearing the predictability and lack of creativity that could result from such a formulated approach, one in which each season is simply a repetition, rather than a continuation, of the past, he actually planned for Ash to grow and develop as a person in the course of his adventures

"… I want Ash to show some development as a character. I want him to one day look back on these past & # 39; days of Pokémon & # 39; nostalgically," Shudo blogged shortly before his passing in 2010. "That's the reason why I made Team Rocket, all of the Pokémon, Ash and all of their friends interact with each other. I was even planning the last episode, where they would finally come to some kind of conclusion."

As disturbing as it sounds, the Pokemon The writer even toyed with the idea of ​​depicting Ash's death. While he was glad he didn't finally get away with it entirely, an air of unpredictability would surely have been a welcome addition to what has arguably become the most stable series out there.