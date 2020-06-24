The police and the National Guard will handle the & # 39; wild & # 39; situation of demolishing monuments, says the secretary of the interior

Home Secretary David Bernhardt joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night, where he discussed plans to protect federally owned monuments, saying he has taken more steps to safeguard the artifacts.

"This afternoon, I asked the secretary of defense to make the National Guard available to begin drafting additional monuments. Earlier today, I instructed the construction of a fence at Lafayette Plaza as well as at the Church of St. John. And we will protect these monuments and We will do it with dispatch and severity last night, "Bernhardt said. "Our Park Police and Metro DC Police, as well as the uniformed US Secret Service patrol, did an excellent job of addressing the problem and quickly protecting the statue. And those activities will continue."

FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON TO ULYSSES S. GRANT: STATUES, VANDALIZED MONUMENTS EXTEND BEYOND THE CONFEDERATES AMONG THE BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS

"These people are exceptional," added Bernhardt. "They are dedicated and they are dealing with the wild and highly significant situation."

Speaking at a "Students for Trump" event Tuesday inside a church in Phoenix, President Trump criticized "left's oppressive ideology" and criticized calls to remove statues and monuments to controversial historical figures.

"The radical left hates our history, hates our values," said Trump. "This is not the behavior of a peaceful movement. It is the behavior of a totalitarian movement."

While groups for years have been calling for the removal of monuments to the Confederacy and other historical figures who espoused racist or xenophobic ideas, the movement to topple them has gained new momentum following the death last month of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the protests that followed.

Bernhardt also reacted to the new video of protesters in Lafayette Square Park in Washington, DC, showing abusive behavior directed at law enforcement before the president's controversial walk to St. John's Episcopal Church, adding that he is expanding efforts to protect monuments.

"Well, first of all, in terms of morale, these are some of the most dedicated law enforcement officials on the planet, and they are true professionals. Also, I must say, I was with them last night, and I must say they have the patience. Job taking some of the things they carry. I couldn't do it, "Bernhardt said. "But this is the reality: many were injured … many are back at work. And we are bringing in additional efforts and people and staff, as I mentioned, the Guard, to ensure that we provide all the strength and all the resources they need. to do their job, which is to protect ourselves and our property. "

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly contributed to this report.