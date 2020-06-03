The police officer fatally shot at the Alabama motel; two in custody

A police officer was fatally shot Tuesday night while answering a call at a motel in Alabama, local media reported.

He was identified as Police Sergeant Moody. Stephen Williams, 23, who had spent three years with the department, the media reported. He was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. and taken by ambulance to a hospital, AL.com reported.

"Your loss is a loss for all of Alabama," said Jay E. Town, the US attorney for the northern district of Alabama, in a statement. "This serves as yet another heartbreaking and heartbreaking reminder of the dangers law enforcement faces every day."

"He was a good man, a good person, fun," Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt told AL.com.

The media reported that there was a possible confrontation at the motel with a strong police presence, and two suspects were arrested.

Video of the scene showed dozens of police vehicles and a medical helicopter at a Super 8 motel. ABC 33/40 reported that a camera at a nearby business captured audio of what sounded like a barrage of gunfire.

Moody is a city in County St. Clair about 22 miles (35 km) east of Birmingham.

Amar Fouda told AL.com that she heard a lot of noise in the next room. "I heard like an AK-47," he said. Fouda said she ran to the bathroom and hid in the tub.