The popular Pokemon Go Fest goes virtual for 2020, it is taken by the bad guys

Apparently, locks can't stop Pokémon.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pokemon Go Fest made significant changes to its format. Usually, the annual event takes fans to specific locations for various events and activities.

This year, however, the event used a virtual format that fans around the world could access. According to the official website, tickets for the event cost $ 14.99 and unlocked features that players can access from anywhere in the world (instead of being available only in specific locations).

The event started on Saturday, but players should expect serious changes on the second day, reports Mercury Press.

MOST AMERICANS SAY THE & # 39; SPONTANEOUS ADVENTURES & # 39; THEY ARE THE BEST PART OF THE SUMMER AND STUDY CLAIMS

Pokemon, a popular video game and anime franchise, revolves around trainers who catch various pokemon in the wild and then train them to fight other trainers. Pokemon Go is a smartphone game that uses the phone's camera to make it look like Pokemon are in the real world for players to catch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Mercury Press, the second day of Pokemon Go Fest 2020 will see the franchise's antagonists, Team Rocket, take control of the event. Players can reportedly expect to see skies filled with Team Rocket balloons and the villain team will take over various locations.

Also, players can apparently expect unwanted guests to appear when taking photos with their Pokémon on this day. Mercury Press also reports that there are rumors that a new feature for the game will be revealed later in the day.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Sunday is the last day of Pokemon Go Fest 2020, with events starting at 8 a.m. local time for the player.