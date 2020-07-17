The portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in the White House were moved from a prominent space to a little used room





White House tradition requires that portraits of the most recent American presidents be given the most prominent place, at the entrance to the executive mansion, visible to guests during official events.

That was the case until at least July 8, when President Donald Trump welcomed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The two stood in the White House Hall of the Cross and made comments, with the portraits of Clinton and Bush looking essentially as they had been during Trump's first term.

But in the days after that, the portraits of Clinton and Bush were transferred to the Old Family Dining Room, a small and underused room that most visitors don't see.

That puts the paintings out of Trump's point of view in the White House. In his previous location, the footage would have been viewed daily as Trump descends the stairs from his private third-floor residence or when hosting events on the state floor of the White House. Now they hang in a space primarily used to store unused tablecloths and furniture.