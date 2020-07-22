The portraits of this frontline medical worker artist capture his exhaustion when treating patients with Covid-19

Derrick, 54, told CNN that after painting that first portrait, he was inspired and started using Instagram to communicate with nurses who posted photos after their shifts to treat Covid-19 patients. As word spread, medical workers began sending her photos, as did her friends and family who wanted to honor her hard work.
"Best of all, they send photos that are not your cute selfies that you would normally expect from Facebook," he said. "These are real, real experiences that people had."
Send the paintings to your subjects to show your gratitude. Although Covid-19 makes it nearly impossible to meet either of them in person, Derrick said his responses keep him moving.
"I saw who they are and so I sent the photos to people and said, 'Hi, here's a thank you', and the reaction I got was: 'This is amazing, you're documenting a moment in time story & # 39; ".
Derrick said he would take a photo of the portrait before mailing it. The project exploded when he started posting the paintings on social media. He began receiving photos of front-line medical workers from around the world. Friends and family would send him pictures of doctors and nurses to paint. He even received photos of patients who wanted to honor the doctors who helped save their lives.
Derrick said the portrait requests appeared to follow the spread of the pandemic.
"Some of the requests started coming from Italy, then from Italy to the UK, then from the UK to Spain, from Spain to New York, then gradually from New York through the United States," he said.
Since the beginning of April, Derrick has painted and gifted at least 100 portraits. He said each one takes three to four hours to complete. He still has his 9-5 job but finds time to paint in the mornings and after dinner, and even during his lunch breaks.
He got to work and created 20 portraits in two weeks, which was enough to celebrate the show and continue spreading positivity.
"I'm just a guy who paints pictures. So it's kind of overwhelming for me. But I'm really happy that people are getting good news and some inspiration and that there's some light on how amazing these people are." .