The portraits of this frontline medical worker artist capture his exhaustion when treating patients with Covid-19





Derrick, 54, told CNN that after painting that first portrait, he was inspired and started using Instagram to communicate with nurses who posted photos after their shifts to treat Covid-19 patients. As word spread, medical workers began sending her photos, as did her friends and family who wanted to honor her hard work.

"Best of all, they send photos that are not your cute selfies that you would normally expect from Facebook," he said. "These are real, real experiences that people had."

Send the paintings to your subjects to show your gratitude. Although Covid-19 makes it nearly impossible to meet either of them in person, Derrick said his responses keep him moving.

"I saw who they are and so I sent the photos to people and said, 'Hi, here's a thank you', and the reaction I got was: 'This is amazing, you're documenting a moment in time story & # 39; ".