The post writer's eager quest to witness the joyous return of PGA

FLIGHT AMERICAN AIRLINES 157 – Re-entry.

This is how I felt this week, for the first time leaving the cocoon of my house where I have taken refuge in the place for the last three months.

I really wanted this.

However, he was so concerned about that.

I wanted to go.

However, he wasn't really sure he wanted to go.

When the PGA Tour modified its tournament schedule in April, the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club would be the first tournament to be played since the COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

Weeks ago, when I asked my editor what he thought about covering the reboot, his response was, "We'd like you to be there as long as you feel comfortable."

Of course, I immediately told him that it was all inclusive. But in silence, he was apprehensive as the journey approached.

After spending the last quarter of the year sheltering at home, the entire exercise felt like a reentry into a terrifying new world filled with more unknowns than before COVID-19.

Getting on a plane was stressful. Would I have someone sitting next to me? Infront of me? Behind me? What if someone behind me sneezes?

I was lucky to have a queue for myself on the outbound flight, which eased my anxiety a bit.

I was not so lucky on the flight back home, from which I write this correspondence. Twenty-two people were on the waiting list and the plane is full.

The contradiction with the global drive for social distancing when it comes to being on a plane is criminal.

While waiting at the boarding gate, a recorded message played over and over at the Dallas / Fort Worth airport forced people to stay 6 feet away. But apparently, it's fine five minutes later when you board the plane to rub shoulders with someone you don't know for the next four hours.

It is irritating and stressful and defines the phrase "mixed message".

Governor Andrew Cuomo has threatened to shut down New York City because he has seen photos of crowds distancing themselves socially from San Marcos. But is it crowded on a plane with almost no empty seats?

Where is the responsible regulation at 37,000 feet?

The next dilemma was the hotel. Would I feel comfortable resting my head on a strange pillow at night? How can you trust that everything in the room has been properly disinfected?

So: Where would you eat?

For the past three months, my wife and I have been cooking and eating every meal at home. Restaurants in New York and New Jersey, of course, have not been open except to go.

Some of the restaurants in Fort Worth felt like a place for everyone, with 75 percent capacity already allowed, paying little attention to social distancing and almost no customer coverage (fortunately, restaurant staff wore masks) .

It is difficult to understand the fact that some people are so arrogant about the virus that they even say they don't care if they get it.

Those people clearly have not been affected by COVID-19, they have not lost a loved one or friend to the virus, as all of us at The Post did early in the pandemic when we stole our dear friend and colleague Anthony Causi.

When the coronavirus crisis initially disrupted our lives, we were trained to stay home, avoid potential harm, avoid any contact with the virus so that we do not catch or transmit it.

Sports leagues were among the first parts of society to close.

And, while many worse things were happening to so many people, in my little corner of the world, I was a sports journalist with no sports to cover, with no end in sight.

While the sports fanatic in me longed to see the comfort of live sports, the sports journalist in me was desperate for them. When were we going to have real games, live events to chronicle again?

That moment came for me last week at Colonial, and it was therapeutic. It brought at least a little bit of normality. And, the trip gave me an early idea of ​​what it will be like in New York and New Jersey when we reopen restaurants and other businesses.

My reentry felt successful, albeit anxious, but also rewarding.

The Colonial, which had its best course, produced a winner on Sunday night, Daniel Berger, and I had the privilege of writing it for our Post readers. It felt at least a little like it used to do before COVID-19.

So in a weird way, as my return flight prepares to land back at LaGuardia, I feel like I won too. Because hopefully I will feel a little more comfortable on my next task and then a little more comfortable than that on the task after that.

Eventually, perhaps, normalcy will set in. Whatever that is now.