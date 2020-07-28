The postcard reveals where Van Gogh probably painted & # 39; Tree Roots & # 39 ;, his latest masterpiece

Written by Amy Woodyatt, CNN

A postcard has led experts to identify where Vincent van Gogh likely painted his final masterpiece.

Wouter van der Veen, the scientific director of the Institut van Gogh, found a postcard dating from 1900 to 1910 that shows tree trunks and roots growing on a hillside; this, he thought, showed a scene similar to Van Gogh's "Tree Roots".

The fantasy and brilliant painting, an oil on canvas that was never fully completed, is believed to have been the painter's last work before he died on July 29, 1890.

Andries Bonger, the brother-in-law of Van Gogh's brother Theo, noted in a letter: "The morning before his death, he had painted a sous-bois (forest scene), full of sun and life."

After presenting his theory to two researchers at the Van Gogh Museum and a vegetation specialist, Van der Veen received the good news. The experts concluded that it was "very plausible" that the painting's location was discovered, 150 meters from Auberge Ravoux, the inn in Auvers-sur-Oise, where Van Gogh spent the last 70 days of his life.

The postcard was from the 20th century. Credit: arténon

"Each element of this mysterious painting can be explained by observing the postcard and the location: the shape of the hillside, the roots, their relationship to each other, the composition of the earth and the presence of a steep limestone face", Van Der Veen said in a statement issued by the Van Gogh Museum.

"The site is also consistent with Van Gogh's habit of painting motifs from his immediate surroundings," he explained. "The sunlight painted by Van Gogh indicates that the last brush strokes were painted towards the end of the afternoon, providing more information on the course of this dramatic day that ended in his suicide."

Teio Meedendorp, principal investigator of the Van Gogh Museum, called the discovery "remarkable".

"On closer observation, the overgrowth in the postcard shows very clear similarities to the root shape in Van Gogh's painting. That this is his latest work of art makes it even more exceptional and even dramatic," Meedendorp said. in the statement.

Experts believe the postcard shows the location of Van Gogh's final painting. Credit: arténon

He added that the area had already been captured in Van Gogh's other job. "He must have often passed the place by going to the fields that lie behind Auvers Castle, where he painted several times during the last week of his life and where he would take his own life."