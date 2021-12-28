The Power of The Dog is an upcoming Hollywood psychological drama movie. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The movie is about an attractive rancher named Phil Burbank who attracts intimidation. When his brother gets married, a line is drawn between the brothers and Phils comes to know about the possibility of love.

What is The Power of the Dog movie about?

The movie revolves around two brothers George Burbank and Phil Burbank. Both are two ends of the same rope. George is kinder and lighter than Phil. Phil on another hand is intimidating. The movie also highlights the life of George, his newfound love. Things start changing when George gets married to a woman named Rose who has an effeminate son. The movie shows the transformation of Phil from an intimidator to someone who understands love. The Power of the Dog is a great movie to watch if you want to see how love can change someone. The Power of the Dog is also a good movie to watch if you are looking for inspiration in your life. The movie is available on Netflix. Go watch it now!

When is The Power of the Dog releasing?

The movie had its world premiere at 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2021. Go check out the movie if you haven’t till now. It’s streaming on Netflix.

https://twitter.com/TPOTD/status/1456275049095307264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The cast of The Power of the Dog

The movie has been directed by Jane Campion. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank. Alongside him, Kirsten Dunst is playing Rose Gordon and Jesse Plemons as George Burbank.

Other members include:

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter Gordon

Thomasin McKenzie as Lola

Genevieve Lemon as Mrs. Lewis

Keith Carradine as Governor Edward

Frances Conroy as Mrs. Burbank

Peter Carroll as Mr. Burbank

Alison Bruce as Governor Edward’s wife

How is the cast responding to The Power of the Dog movie?

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank said, “I’m really excited to be a part of The Power of the Dog with Jane Campion. It’s an amazing cast and crew, and I can’t wait to start filming.” Kirsten Dunst as Rose Gordon said, “It’s an honor to work with Jane Campion on The Power of the Dog. She is such a great director, and it’s very exciting to be a part of The Power of the Dog movie.” Thomasin McKenzie as Lola said, “It was such an amazing experience working with Jane Campion on The Power of the Dog. I had so much fun and can’t wait for everyone to see this wonderful film.” Jane Campion said, “It’s a great privilege to be able to make The Power of the Dog with such an incredible cast and crew. The story is very powerful, and I’m excited to bring it to life on the big screen.”

How has The Power of the Dog performed?

The film was loved by the people as the data shows. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an approval rating of 95% based on 284 reviews. According to Metacritic, the average score was 88 out of 100 based on 57 critics. The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “This is an exquisitely crafted film, its unhurried rhythms continually shifting as plangent notes of melancholy, solitude, torment, jealousy and resentment surface. Campion is in full control of her material, digging deep into the turbulent inner life of each of her characters with unerring subtlety.” The film was second runner-up for the People’s Choice Award. The Power of the Dog won the Best Picture award in Dallas–Fort Worth Film Critics Association on December 20, 2021. All in all The Power of the Dog is one such movie that will leave an impression on you because of the deep-rooted meaning and intense acting of the characters. Watch out for the movie because you will regret it if you don’t watch it now.