The prescription is primarily filled for leading medications

Prescription drugs for hydroxychloroquine / chloroquine increased just after COVID-19 was declared a national emergency in March, but use of the drugs remains well above 2019 levels, according to data from more than 58,000 U.S. pharmacies. USA

Hydroxychloroquine / chloroquine also works better than any of the top 10 prescription drugs based on total claims in 2019, Muthiah Vaduganathan, MD, MPH, of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, and collaborators reported on 28 May in a research letter at JAMA.

Prescription fillers for hydroxychloroquine / chloroquine have been above 2019 levels every week since the national emergency was declared on March 13, and the peak occurred during the week of March 15-21, when the fillers They were 214% higher than the corresponding week in 2019. The lowest level at that time occurred during the week of April 12-18, growing 14.6% from 2019, the researchers said.

The medications that rank in the top 10 (amlodipine, amoxicillin, atorvastatin, gabapentin, hydrocodone-acetaminophen, levothyroxine, lisinopril, losartan, omeprazole, and sertraline) have not worked as well. Losartan, the only one that has not lost ground in any week since March 13, increased by almost 49% during March 15 and 21, but decreased to a 1.7% increase at the end of the study period. they reported.

Meanwhile, the other drug touted as a treatment for COVID-19, azithromycin, has fallen more than most of the top 10. For April 19-25, the last week of the study period, fillers for the antibiotic decreased 62.7%, compared to last year, the analysis showed. Only amoxicillin had fallen more (64.4%).

The modest decline in more common long-term post-peak therapies could represent reduced contact with prescribing physicians, restricted access to pharmacies, pharmaceutical rationing, loss of unemployment insurance, or replenishment of First reservations, Dr. Vaduganathan and his associates wrote.

The researchers used US pharmacy data from all payers from 58,332 chain, independent, and mail order pharmacies in 14,421 ZIP codes in 50 states, reflecting approximately 17 million unidentified claims, to estimate national prescription assortments, they explained.

