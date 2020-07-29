The President of Belarus dismissed Covid-19 as & # 39; psychosis & # 39 ;, he now says he has had it





"I apologize for my voice, lately I have to talk a lot. But the most surprising thing is that today you are seeing a person who managed to cross the coronavirus on foot," he said during a visit to a military base. According to Belta "The doctors reached this conclusion yesterday: she was asymptomatic."

"As I said, 97% of our people go through this disease with no symptoms and thank God I managed to get into this group of asymptomatic people," added Lukashenko, citing an unsubstantiated statistic.