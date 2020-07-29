The President of Belarus dismissed Covid-19 as & # 39; psychosis & # 39 ;, he now says he has had it

"I apologize for my voice, lately I have to talk a lot. But the most surprising thing is that today you are seeing a person who managed to cross the coronavirus on foot," he said during a visit to a military base. According to Belta "The doctors reached this conclusion yesterday: she was asymptomatic."

"As I said, 97% of our people go through this disease with no symptoms and thank God I managed to get into this group of asymptomatic people," added Lukashenko, citing an unsubstantiated statistic.

Strong post-Soviet men prescribe vodka, hockey, and folk medicine against coronavirus

Lukashenko added that he had "survived this virus".

The strongmen leader notoriously dismissed the coronavirus as massive "psychosis" and recommended that citizens enjoy a traditional sauna or drink vodka "to poison the virus." It has been widely criticized for refusing to impose strict coronavirus restrictions during the pandemic.

Lukashenko, who has ruled since 1994, has not limited his public appearances during the pandemic and followed up with an annual military parade in May. He also continued to meet government meetings in person and play hockey throughout the pandemic.

"It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees," he said, on a rink with the entire hockey team, in an interview with state television in late March.

Belarus, a country of 9.5 million people, has officially reported 67,366 coronavirus cases and 543 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins Covid monitoring panel.

