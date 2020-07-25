The president of Brazil tests negative for coronavirus

Being obese or overweight increases the risk of death from coronavirus, according to a new report from Public Health England.

Obese people are not at increased risk of contracting the virus itself, but they are significantly more likely to become seriously ill and be admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) with the virus compared to those with a body mass index (BMI). ) healthy.

According to the report, the risk of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death increases as a person's BMI increases.

"The current evidence is clear that being overweight or obese puts you at increased risk for serious illness or death from Covid-19, as well as many other life-threatening diseases," said Head of Nutrition at Public Health England, Alison. Tedstone, in a statement. .

"It can be difficult to lose weight and even more difficult to maintain it, so people cannot easily do it on their own. Losing weight can bring tremendous health benefits and can also help protect against the health risks of Covid-19 " The case for action on obesity has never been stronger. "

The researchers found that overall levels of exercise in England had not increased during the pandemic, and that sales of snacks and alcohol in street stores increased during the same time period.

The report summarizes a variety of evidence, including a study that found that for those with a BMI of 35 to 40, the risk of death from coronavirus increases by 40% compared to those who do not live with obesity. That risk increases to 90% for those with a BMI over 40.

Nearly two-thirds of adults in England are overweight or obese, with people 55 to 74 years old, living in disadvantaged areas and certain black, Asian and minority ethnic groups most severely affected.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to maintain a healthy weight during a visit to a doctor's surgery on Friday.

Johnson was questioned about reports that his government could ban television junk food ads before 9 p.m.

"I don't normally believe in babysitting or bossy politics, but the reality is that obesity is one of the real factors in comorbidity. Frankly, losing weight is one of the ways you can reduce your own risks with Covid-19," Johnson said.

The British leader was hospitalized and admitted to an ICU earlier this year after contracting coronavirus.

He told reporters on Friday that since his illness he had lost more than 6 kg of weight by eating less and exercising a lot.