The president of the Black Caucus of Congress affirms that the mayor of Los Angeles has not & # 39; disbursed & # 39; to the police, just cut the budget

Black Caucus Congresswoman Karen Bass, a Democrat from California, seemed to compound the confusion surrounding the "unseat the police" movement on Wednesday when she indicated that the term did not apply to reducing police budgets.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing on police reform, Bass highlighted Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who said in his opening statement that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had said he wanted "to remove the police" .

"It was said in the opening statement that the Los Angeles mayor rejected the police department," Bass said. "I just want to make a note that he did not absolutely fund the police department. He cut the budget and changed the funds to deal with some of the real problems that police officers always complain about."

THE CONGRESSIONAL CHAIR OF THE BLACK CAUCUS REJECTS THE CALL TO DEFECT THE POLICE, BUT PUSHES FOR A JUNE VOTE ON THE REFORMS

Many on the left have promoted the slogan "defuse the police" as a solution to combat racism problems in police departments, but have not offered a single explanation for the meaning of the term.

Bass previously said he was unaware of the term and would consult with Black Lives Matter activists about it. In any case, Wednesday's statement seemed to contradict several high-profile figures who indicated that "underfinancing" meant transferring funds as Garcetti had done.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, told ABC News on Wednesday that many in the movement sought the same type of "budget priorities" that she said existed in wealthy suburbs.

"It may sound strange, but many wealthy suburbs have already essentially started looking for funds for the police, as they finance schools, finance housing, and further finance healthcare as their number one priority."

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin similarly said the outlay meant cutting the budget instead of abolishing the police.

SCHUMER BLOCKS CROSS-COTTON BILL CONDEMNING CALLS TO DEFUND THE POLICE

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez warned that people were trying to "repackage" the phrase to make it more palatable.

"… [T] he fact that people are striving to repackage all this conversation to be acceptable to voters & # 39; swings & # 39; largely wealthy white suburban again points to how much more electoral and structural power they have these communities in relation to each other. " she tweeted.

Garcetti and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have already committed to transferring police funds to community services. Garcetti specifically promised to cut up to $ 150 million that was part of a planned increase in the police department's budget.

Bass's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Associated Press contributed to this report.