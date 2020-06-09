The president of the Minneapolis City Council aspires to have a "police free society"

The president of the Minneapolis City Council, who went viral by saying that calling the police when her home is forced "comes from a place of privilege," has said she wants a "police-free society."

Speaking on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" on Monday night, Lisa Bender came up with the idea of ​​dissolving the police one step further.

Host Christopher Cuomo told him: “When you say that someday you are free from the police, that sounds aspirational, a utopian concept in which no one is committing any crime, because as long as they pray for these communities, both inside and outside, there will be to be good men and women willing to step forward to keep people safe. "

She replied, "I think the idea of ​​a police-free future is very aspirational, and I am ready to support community members who ask us to think of that as the goal."

During the interview, Cuomo challenged Bender about the idea of ​​getting rid of the police, something the host said "seems ridiculous to people."

She replied, "We have examined all the reasons why people are calling 911. Why are people in Minneapolis asking for help? And we are starting to match what is the correct answer to those calls. In the short term, that helps our police officers to focus on the job they are trained to do, while we have a better response for people who have a mental health crisis or a physical health crisis. "

He added: "The surveillance system is not working for many crime victims. We have thousands of rape kits that have not been tested. We need to improve our response to all kinds of different violations of public safety, because again that confidence in the system is so eroded that our community is everywhere. "

Bender made comments on CNN earlier in the day, which were widely derided when he said that calling the police when his house is broken into "comes from a place of privilege."

Calls to dismantle the police force in Minneapolis have escalated rapidly following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and begging for air. His death sparked protests, some violent, in Minneapolis that quickly spread to cities across the United States and the world.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he does not support the abolition of the city's police force, despite a veto-proof majority of city council members pledging to take that drastic step.