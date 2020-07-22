The primary vote was a disaster. The general election does not have to be this way (opinion)





To use just one example, according to Suraj Patel, Democratic primary challenger to New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney, as of mid-July, nearly 99% of absentee ballots have yet to be counted in NYC District 12. . In some parts of the district, he says, between 20% and 30% of the ballots have been permanently discarded, probably because they were left on Election Day but not postmarked until the next day.

New York is not alone in the fight to organize an election during a pandemic. Primaries across the country have been plagued by legal battles, long lines at in-person voting sites, and the confusion surrounding the change to the mail. If these issues aren't resolved by November, it's easy to see how contests across the country, not to mention the presidential race itself, could fall into chaos.

But it is not too late to protect the integrity of the 2020 election while ensuring that all eligible Americans can vote. There are simple steps states and counties can take that would dramatically reduce the chance of a ballot or mailbox disaster this year.

First, states must establish clear ground rules as soon as possible. Because the coronavirus impacts were not really felt in the United States until March, many officials had little time to make decisions about how to conduct the primary electoral process, creating fear and confusion among the electorate. But when it comes to the general election, we have more time to prepare.

To whom is an absentee ballot automatically sent? How many polling places remain open? When is the deadline to send or receive ballots? With the coronavirus still across the country, these kinds of questions need to be decided decisively and quickly enough so that any legal challenge to the new rules can break through in court. Second, by adapting to the virus, states should be wrong to make voting easier, not more difficult. Contrary to that of President Donald Trump tweets without proof , there is no indication that voting by mail leads to large-scale electoral fraud. Five states already held their elections by mail before the pandemic hit, and the president himself voted by mail in 2018. But there is clear evidence that the confusion over voting by mail, along with overly strict rules on which ballots count and they don't count, it can discourage voting and invalidate the ballots of eligible citizens. To avoid this, states must mail all registered voters not only an absentee ballot, but clear instructions on how to use it. Upon receiving these ballots, states must apply the electoral equivalent of "innocent until proven guilty." Instead of assuming that the ballots with small errors are fraudulent and should not be counted, they should assume that they are valid and should be counted. In practice, this means making an aggressive effort to contact voters whose ballots are at risk of being ejected for minor errors and giving them enough time to correct any wrongdoing. Of course, such an outreach effort will require a great deal of work, so states and counties must begin to dramatically expand their Election Day staff. With more than half of poll workers over the age of 60 and at increased risk of contracting the virus, traditional polling places face an employee shortage that leads directly to long lines. Meanwhile, election boards are generally used to count a small handful of absentee ballots, not the flood they can expect this year. With our democracy at risk, Congress should immediately allocate more money to hire poll workers and pay them fairly. But even if federal legislators don't protect our elections, states and cities can be creative. High school students and others at lower risk of contracting the coronavirus may have a day off to work in the surveys. Public employees may be delegates to count absentee ballots or attempt to communicate with those whose ballots might otherwise be discarded. Finally, officials must educate the public about what election night will be like during a pandemic. While there is nothing in the Constitution that says votes must be counted in a single day, week, or even month, we have become used to knowing the winner of almost all races a few hours after the polls close. 2020 is unlikely to work that way. States like California, which already carry a substantial amount of their mail ballots, often see big swings between the initial count and the final totals reported later. When this happens, it is not because the elections are being manipulated; It is because the numbers change as valid votes that were mailed are received. But many Americans may not know this. And many politicians, already prompted by Trump's false claims of electoral fraud, may try to call the election after a few hours, even with thousands or millions of valid votes to count. That is why it is important for those with large platforms to spread the message long before the first vote is cast: the count may be slower due to the pandemic, but democracy is worth waiting for. With Covid-19 case counts on the rise again in the US, and much of our political leadership unable or unwilling to face the virus, the country's self-image as a "shiny city on a hill" seems more dubious. never. But when it comes to America's most exceptional institutions, our democracy itself, we can still show the world America at its best. By acting quickly and taking common-sense, nonpartisan steps, we can preserve the most important element of our country's promise: that we, the people, can shape our destiny together.





