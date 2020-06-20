The Prince & # 39; Blue Angel & # 39; guitar ever considered a loss sold for more than $ 500,000

The famous singer used the 1984 electric guitar on his tours for "Purple Rain" and "Diamonds and Pearls". Prince also played it during the "Saturday Night Live 15th Anniversary Special," Julien & # 39; s Auctions confirmed in a press release.
"The guitar is considered one of the most important guitars historically performed by Prince that he has ever auctioned," said Julien & # 39; s Auctions.

The instrument was auctioned on Friday at the auction house's Music Icons event.

The custom-made guitar was considered lost until John Woodland contacted the auction house, who does conservation work on Prince's guitars. Upon closer examination, it was confirmed to be Prince's beloved guitar, Blue Angel, according to the press release.

This is not the first Cloud's Prince guitar to be auctioned. Julien & # 39; s Auctions set a world record for the price of his teal Cloud guitar in November 2017, which sold for $ 700,000 and Prince's custom Cloud yellow guitar which sold for $ 225,000 in May 2018.

