A Princess Switch 3 is coming out. Margaret and Stacy are going to be in it again. They will team up with a new person, Fiona, who looks like Margaret. It’s not been said whether or not the thief will be caught yet.

A new Princess Switch movie is coming out. The director is Mike Rohl. Robin Bernheim Burger wrote the story with Megan Metzger. It will be a Christmas romantic comedy about two girls who switch places. The third movie in The Princess Switch series has Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Suanne Braun, and Hazel Beattie. It is about a princess switch. The story is about Margaret Delacourt, the Duchess of Montenaro, Stacy Juliette De Novo Wyndham, Princess of Belgravia, and Lady Fiona Pembroke. Margaret’s cousin. When someone steals a Christmas relic, the trio comes together and finds the jewel thief.

The movie was made by Hudgens and Brad Krevoy.

What is the expected release date for The Princess Switch 3?

Earlier, the date was not yet confirmed. The makers said it would be out by the end of 2021. Fans have been waiting for that date and it will also be a Christmas present for them. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will be released on 18 November 2021.

The film is all set to be released on OTT. Vanessa, the main actress in the film, shared an Instagram post that said “thanks” to everyone who helped her with this third part of the film. She also said that there will not be the fourth part of herself in the movie.

Princess Switch 3 trailer: When will The Princess Switch 3 trailer be out?

It won’t be too long until the new movie is released. But you will have to wait for it. You can watch The Princess Switch and The Princess Switch: Switched Again on Netflix.

What will be the expected plot of The Princess Switch 3: Romance the Star?

Princess Stacy Wyndham of Belgravia and Lady Margaret Delacourt, Queen of Montenaro, got back together to do a Christmas festival. The Vatican loaned the Queen one of their most priceless treasures, the Star of PeaceUnfortunately before the festival concludes, someone, steals the Star. The police do not know anything about it. Stacy and Margaret turn to their old nemesis Lady Fiona Pembroke for help. They find out that the Star is in a rich man’s collection. With the help of Fiona’s ex-criminal boyfriend, Peter, the girls must stage a big heist to take back the star. This includes both Stacy and Margaret pretending to be Fiona.

A third movie of the story will be made. The first part was about American Stacy (Hudgens) who falls in love with European Prince Edward (Sam Palladio). Then, they say that he is going to marry someone else. This romantic switch happened because Margaret and Stacy traded places for a day. They did this so they could get a taste of how the other person lives. Margaret was lonely. She met Kevin, who is also single and has a daughter.

The sequel to the movie is about Stacy and Edward. They are married now, but they have to do their royal duties with their new life as a married couple. Margaret is getting ready for her coronation as Queen of Montenaro. Fiona wants to steal the throne from Margaret and she does not get in too much trouble at the end.

What will be the star cast of The Princess Switch 3?