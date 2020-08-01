The private school Barron Trump attended banned in-person learning until October when the president pushes openings

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have based our decisions on science and data," Montgomery County health official Travis Gayles said in a statement. "At this point, the data does not suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers. We have seen increases in transmission rates for COVID-19 in the State of Maryland, the District of Columbia, and the Community of Virginia, particularly in younger age groups, and this step is necessary to protect the health and safety of Montgomery County residents. "
St. Andrew & # 39; s school administrators have expressed a desire to start the school year in early September, on time and with in-person learning for staff and students, according to a letter sent to parents last month. and seen by CNN. However, the school noted that a final decision would be made the week of August 10.
St. Andrew & # 39; s faculty and staff have been preparing since May for face-to-face, face-to-face, virtual and fully virtual learning scenarios for all students. St. Andrew & # 39; s has 645 students in its student body, and tuition for high school is approximately $ 45,000 a year.
CNN has reached out to St. Andrew & # 39; s and the White House to comment on the new order that prevents private schools from learning in person until October.
And at a press conference Thursday, the president reiterated his desire that schools reopen with in-person learning as quickly as possible.
"The indefinite closure of schools will inflict lasting harm to the children of our nation," Trump said. "We must follow science, keep students safely back to school while protecting children, teachers, staff and family."
Gayles in his order cited the increase in coronavirus cases in Maryland as part of the reason for the October 1 decision.