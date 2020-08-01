The private school Barron Trump attended banned in-person learning until October when the president pushes openings







Montgomery County, Maryland, issued a directive on Friday requiring private schools not to conduct in-person learning until October 1. Barron Trump, who is slated to enter ninth grade in the fall, attends St. Andrew's Episcopal School, a private school in Potomac, Maryland, part of Montgomery County.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have based our decisions on science and data," Montgomery County health official Travis Gayles said in a statement. "At this point, the data does not suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers. We have seen increases in transmission rates for COVID-19 in the State of Maryland, the District of Columbia, and the Community of Virginia, particularly in younger age groups, and this step is necessary to protect the health and safety of Montgomery County residents. "

St. Andrew & # 39; s school administrators have expressed a desire to start the school year in early September, on time and with in-person learning for staff and students, according to a letter sent to parents last month. and seen by CNN. However, the school noted that a final decision would be made the week of August 10.

"We are hopeful that in September the majority of our students will be able to return to learning and relationships on campus," wrote St. Andrew School Principal Robert Kosasky in a letter to parents. "We will continue to follow the guidance of appropriate health officials and refine our hybrid and distance learning plans."