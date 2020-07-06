The private sector bleeds when the New York council barely tightens its belt

Crisis, what crisis? You don't have to look at the numbers behind the city's new $ 92 billion budget to see that neither the mayor nor the City Council take the COVID-19 calamity seriously: just to see the number of workers the city plans to follow. over the next year.

By next June, Gotham expects to be able to pay 329,152 people, ranging from 131,358 teachers to 1,317 city hall employees. You can imagine that this figure represents a sharp cut in 2019 levels, the last fiscal year before the pandemic hit (i.e. the fiscal year that ended last June).

You'd be wrong. Last summer, the city had 332,315 workers. The projected loss of 3,163 jobs is less than 1 percent of the number of workers.

No one wants a job loss for anyone, especially when there are few jobs available. But something just doesn't fit here. By the end of June, 1.4 million New Yorkers in the private and nonprofit economies had lost their jobs, a staggering third of the pre-COVID-19 workforce of nearly 4.1 million people employed in February.

In some ways, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council hope that a decimated private economy pays to keep the public employee workforce completely harmless, when he remembers the fact that people retire every year anyway.

And how will the city achieve even these modest cuts? It will cut 1,106 police officers, mainly canceling a class of recruits.

Other than that, Hizzoner and the board have sent no sign that any department can handle some cuts.

His own city hall staff, for example, will be cut by just four people, compared to 1,321 employees last summer. (The mayor's staff has already carefully executed half of these cuts, and two press employees quit last week.)

Horrible cuts to the Department of Education, as Foreign Minister Richard Carranza warned last week? The department's list of civilians, not direct educators, will actually increase compared to last summer, by 465 people, to 25,654.

And despite modest overall payroll cuts, the amount spent on wages and benefits will actually increase, to $ 29.7 billion, up from $ 29.1 billion in 2019. So a missing tax base is expected to pay more for less public services.

New York will almost certainly have to ask the entire public workforce for a wage freeze, and the sooner it is done, the more pain will be avoided later, in fewer front-line layoffs. And like E.J. of the Empire Center McMahon has noted that under state law it is possible to open union contracts to execute such measure in an emergency.

But there's one other thing the city hasn't even considered, and that would affect nonunion workers, too: a firm salary cap. In 2019, more than 7,700 city workers earned more than $ 150,000. They range from Carranza, who took home $ 363,000, to the mayor himself, who earned $ 258,000. School principals and administrators, police captains, the senior mayor, the city council, DA and comptroller staff (and other elected officials), internal finance staff all manage to come up with the comfortable six figures.

Many of these people are non-union workers; in fact, this analysis does not include overtime pay for hourly workers, and they may voluntarily agree to limit their pay to $ 150,000 until the private economy has recovered its pre-closing jobs. Otherwise, the mayor and council could go to the state to obtain emergency powers.

Forcing civil servants to live temporarily on a salary that is comfortable even for New York City, especially since many households have more than one source of income, is not just symbolic. You would save $ 200 million a year, according to a raw data analysis provided by SeeThroughNY. That's a fifth of the $ 1 billion draconian cut that the mayor warns he will have to do.

And yes, symbolism is important. The mayor and chancellor of their schools love to talk about inequality, but he considers himself harmless in this crisis even as he threatens to fire low-paid front-line workers later this year. And the mayor, with no housing or transportation costs, has few bills to pay, compared to millions of New Yorkers struggling right now.

De Blasio and the council, of course, have another round of federal bailout. Aid is justified; This is, after all, a historical crisis. But they may be more successful if Congress sees that federal money isn't going to protect well-paid white (and, yes, disproportionately white) workers, even from nominal sacrifice.

Nicole Gelinas is a contributing editor at City Journal. Twitter: @NicoleGelinas