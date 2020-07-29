The probe shows that the item found in the LAPD cop's cafe was not a buffer.

California detectives determined that it was a possible cleaning cloth, not a tampon, found in an LAPD police officer's Starbucks drink out of order last month, and they could not prove that the store employee acted maliciously.

The case of the alleged incident at a Starbucks in Diamond Bar, California. It was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and will now be reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney, FOX 11 reported.

"Based on the evidence available at the time, the item in the drink was possibly a cleaning cloth commonly used by store employees," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a police report obtained by the store.

"The investigation was unable to prove malicious intent on the part of the store employee," Villanueva wrote.

Villanueva said detectives reviewed the store's surveillance footage and interviewed the employee and the officer.

The LAPD police officer, 36, had filed a police report alleging that he found a tampon in a frappuccino that he purchased using his debit card from the police union at Starbucks located in Target.

Sources from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told FOX 11 that the barista admitted to picking up a cleaning cloth that had fallen off and inadvertently mixing it with the officer's drink.

The worker apologized, sources told the store.