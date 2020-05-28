The problem of & # 39; lost matter & # 39; of the universe has finally been resolved

ICRAR



When Jean-Pierre Macquart came home from work one night in 2019, he was full of excitement. He had just helped solve a decades-old cosmic mystery with the help of a team of international astronomers. He couldn't wait to tell his wife.

Macquart had successfully weighed the universe for the first time, finally discovering where half of all normal matter was hiding. But when he walked through the door, ready to explain his monumental find, the ethereal secrets of the cosmos which he had discovered were quickly replaced by the practicalities of existence.

Within minutes, he was fighting two children, ages two and four, and going to the kitchen, helping his wife with the kitchen. Reflecting on the evening, she says that she probably helped with the meal, but it wasn't that memorable. His head was "still in heaven". The discovery he had made earlier in the day, which says to "lay down" the mystery of the universe's missing matter problem, was still playing in his mind.

In a new study, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, Macquart and a team of international astronomers detail their discovery for the first time. Reveal how a stream of strange signals sent from deep space He helped solve a lingering mystery about normal matter in the universe and how his technique has provided a whole new way of looking at the cosmos.

The "lost issue" problem

Macquart, an astronomer at the International Radio Astronomy Research Center in Australia, and his team have been searching the cosmos for rapid radio bursts, or FRBs, using a wide variety of telescopes in the Australian outback known as the Australian Square Kilometer Pathfinder. The extremely energetic explosions travel through the vast void of space and are detected by ASKAP's 36 satellite dishes stationed in the silent desert of Western Australia.

Macquart and a group of collaborators from institutions around the world, part of the research team in the ASKAP Commensal Real-Time Rapid Transient Survey, realized that the explosions could also be used to detect "missing matter" in the universe.

ASKAP



The universe is made up of "ordinary matter", dark matter, and dark energy. The latter components make up about 95% of the known universe and are incredibly mysterious. We know they exist, but we have never been able to detect them.

On the other hand, you have ordinary matter. Macquart explains that ordinary matter, or baryonic matter, is all the "material" that you and I are made of, as well as what makes up planets, stars, and galaxies. "It's anything you can think of on the periodic table," he says. Early calculations in the 1990s showed that this type of matter makes up the measly other 5% of all matter in the universe, and scientists looked for it.

"When they looked … a few decades ago, they could only account for about half of that," says Macquart. Counting all the matter they could see: galaxies, stars, planets, gases, the scientists did not reach their 5% target. The matter was missing from his measurements.

But astronomers had no idea where they could find it. Over the years, several different methods have been used to try to detect the missing matter, but the researchers were unable to adequately detect all normal matter throughout the universe, mainly because they focused on specific regions of space. Macquart compares this to trying to tell how big a dog is simply "looking at the size of its tail."

But the new technique developed by the team, using FRB, allows him to look at the whole dog.

"What FRBs do is go out to the stretches [of space] where [other] techniques just fall off," he says.

ICRAR



Blast from the past

Fast radio bursts they are mysterious and intriguing cosmic phenomena. They were first identified in 2007, but their origins continue to elude scientists. They are still quite rare, but we are improving on finding them. New telescopes and radio sets, such as ASKAP, allow astronomers to determine the source of these bursts of radio waves from deep space.

ASKAP is a key piece of the new study because it is basically always looking at a large part of the sky, like a cosmic Big Brother. Every second it takes 10 trillion measurements and then averages around one billion measurements per second, looking for signs of FRB.

To ping an ASKAP antenna on Earth, radio waves travel from distant galaxies, undergoing a long journey that takes them through the vast nothingness of space between galaxies. While traditionally we could see that this region of space is empty, it is actually full of particles like electrons that can collide with the wave as it moves through the universe at a distance of up to 3 billion light-years away.

"As radio waves travel through the cosmos, they interact with free electrons, blurring the radio signal," says Geraint Lewis, an astrophysicist at the University of Sydney who was not affiliated with the study. It is this stain of the radio signal that was key to finding the missing matter.

Astronomers counted "the number of electrons found along our line of sight" to the FRB sources, according to Lewis, providing a measure of the hidden matter in the cosmos. After studying five different FRBs, from five different locations, the team found that their measurements aligned almost perfectly with predictions of how much normal matter should exist in the universe.

The puzzle was finally solved, and cosmologists were able to breathe a little easier: their models for understanding the universe were not wrong.

"It stops what could have been a true cosmic shame," says Xavier Prochaska, an astronomer at the University of California, Santa Cruz and co-author of the new article, during a press conference. "We all hoped to spot it, eventually, but until we did, it was a shame."

Mapping the cosmic network

With the mystery of the lost matter solved, the team believes they can use FRB as a new tool to explore the cosmos.

The FRB detection method is super sensitive compared to previous methods and allows researchers to detect ordinary matter locked up in the vast gas-filled space between galaxies. This means that astronomers could map the so-called cosmic network, the filaments that unite the universe.

"The technique … is going to be a technique that allows us to determine where the gas is," says Prochaska.

"As of today, we can primarily show you this image from a computer simulation of the cosmic network, but give us five years and at least 100 more of these FRBs and we should be able to show you a more high-fidelity map of the real universe."

The team will continue to search FRB with ASKAP, and Macquart says they are building a "hulking machine" that will be able to find more blasts, increasing the detection rate 20-fold. Such a leap could allow the team to capture 100 of the signals within a year and help change the way we view the universe, from its earliest days.

"We could even say something about the Age of reionization, when the universe was converted from neutral matter to ionized matter," he says.

Of course, missing matter only makes up a very small percentage of all matter in the universe, and there are big cosmological questions that still need answers,

"While we know where all the normal material extends throughout the universe, we have still only tied down less than 5% of the cosmos," says Lewis. "Dark matter and dark energy are still the next nut to crack."

On the other hand, there is another compelling riddle for Macquart to catch his attention now that his discovery is in the world. Unlike the missing matter problem, it is one that many of us on Earth can easily understand. One that talks a little more about the practicalities of existence.

What the hell should I cook for dinner?