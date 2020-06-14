The problem that Trump's speech at West Point cannot solve (opinion)

"To the 1,107 who today become the newest officers in the most exceptional Army that has ever taken the battlefield, I am here to offer the salute of the United States. Thank you for responding to the call of your nation," he said.
What was not immediately apparent in his speech, which Trump delivered with the help of a teleprompter, was the growing disconnect between the President and the US Army. USA
Since President John F. Kennedy ignored the advice of his top military officials to invade Cuba and deploy nuclear weapons against the Soviets during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, there has been such a split between a US president and the Pentagon.
Consider that Trump's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, publicly said it was a "mistake" for him to have appeared in an infamous photo shoot with the president after a walk from the Rose Garden at the White House.
The photo shoot, which culminated with Trump holding a bible outside of St. John's Church, was made possible by violently dispersing peaceful protesters outside the White House two weeks ago. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued the apology in a video graduation speech to the National Defense University on Thursday and said: "I should not have been there. My presence at that time and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in internal politics. "
Trump's defense secretary Mark Esper also tried to distance himself from that photo shoot. The former US Army officer USA He publicly broke with the president and said he did not support Trump's calls to invoke the Law of Insurrection and use active duty troops to quell the protests that erupted after the murder of George Floyd. CNN reported that Esper's statement was "poor in the White House, where his position was already considered weak."
At about the same time, Esper's predecessor, retired General Jim Mattis, broke his long silence and launched a personal attack on the President whom he served for two years. He said: "Donald Trump is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, not even trying to be. Instead, he is trying to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort." "We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership."
To top it all off, four former joint chief presidents, returning to the administration of President George H. W. Bush, took the extraordinary step of publicly breaking with the president to condemn the use of violence against peaceful protesters. In large measure, one of those former presidents, retired General Colin Powell, told CNN's Jake Tapper that Trump lies "all the time."
Many other four-star retired generals and admirals have spoken out against Trump.
There is a widespread perception that Trump is quite popular within the US military. USA But many active-duty staff members have criticized him, and the President of Trump's Joint Chiefs and his defense secretary have publicly distanced themselves from the President, as have some of the nation's most revered generals and retired admirals.
President Trump has long thrilled the power of the US military, which he celebrated in Saturday's speech at West Point. But now he is in the unusual position of being the Commander-in-Chief of an army that is moving away from him.
This article was updated to clarify the scope of the President's photo shoot, which started at the White House and ended outside of the Church of San Juan.