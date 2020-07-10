The problem with & # 39; the letter & # 39; (opinion)







The result, from his perspective: a "suffocating atmosphere" that leaves no room for "experimentation, risk taking and even mistakes"; one that makes "good faith disagreement" impossible, punishes those who "stray from the consensus" and "makes everyone less able to participate democratically."

I am sure many of those who signed it believe they are taking a courageous moral stance with their rule, released, as it was, on the anniversary of so many historical moments associated with freedom of expression and the convention challenge: posthumous acquittal. Joan of Arc for the crime of heresy in 1456; Elvis Presley's radio debut in 1954; Sandra Day O & # 39; Connor's nomination as the first female Supreme Court Justice in 1981; and the 1992 New York Court of Appeals decision that women have the same right as men to go topless in public.

But while Thomas Chatterton Williams, who allegedly championed the effort behind the letter, has struggled to point out how its signers represent a diverse cross-section of races, genders, sexual orientations, and political perspectives, they all also have access to huge public platforms. and an enormous capacity to project their personal opinions to the world. As a result, it is difficult not to view the letter as a mere elegantly written affirmation of elitism and privilege.

Williams has acknowledged his concern about the timing of this effort. But pointing out the bad time doesn't excuse it was, in fact, a bad time. As thousands die from the coronavirus, these signatories express concern about viral hashtags. As the streets fill with protesters shouting "Black Lives Matter", they metaphorically shout "Our Words Matter". As society becomes increasingly aware of the devastating impact of police brutality, these signatories have chosen to shift attention to an imaginary political police.

Concerns about PC culture seem to have long been a concern for the letter's ringleaders. Williams has previously written in the pages of Harper about his concerns about "fanaticism" and "totalitarianism" on the left. Mark Lilla, who according to the New York Times was involved in the first conversations that sparked the letter, has spent much of the past four years denouncing efforts to bring diversity and inclusion initiatives to politics and calling on society to go further. beyond identity politics. George Packer, another early participant in the discussions leading up to the letter, has used his prestigious platforms on The New Yorker and The Atlantic to widely warn how culture wars threaten our children, in the form of privilege checklists, gender neutral bathrooms. and school integration. In short, nothing in the letter is new to the men cited by the New York Times as initiators of the discussions from which the letter took shape (and yes, they are all men, and all but one are white, and the one a non-white man, Williams, wrote a book on abandoning his blackness in favor of post-racial self-image.) What is different now is that these men have cornered seven of their mutual friends, colleagues, and admirers. More than a few are high-profile individuals with views that express marginalized communities I've said it makes them feel even more diminished or threatened: New York Times editor Bari Weiss has been excited to celebrate cultural appropriation. Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker has come under fire for claiming that gender disparities in the sciences are more rooted in biological difference than discrimination. It has also come under scrutiny for more recent tweets saying things like "The police don't shoot blacks disproportionately" in 2015 and that a "focus on race distracts from solving (the) problem" that "the police kill too many people, in black and white. " "in 2017. And more recently, "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling has been at the center of a firestorm for repeatedly asserting that trans women should not be considered real women and comparing hormone replacement treatments with gay conversion therapy. Each of them, too, in the face of the resulting backlash, dismissed the rebuttals and positioned themselves as besieged victims of today's culture, turning their support for open debate and free expression into an example of hypocrisy or cunning. And now that the letter has been published and the full list of signatories has been revealed, some choose to withdraw from it. Historian Dr. Kerri Greenidge tweeted that she "did not approve" of the letter and singled out author and transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan apologized for signing , noting that she would not have known who her fellow signatories were. This is because even if the letter was justified, even if it wasn't an off-note note, an Olympic statement that reads selfish and elitist at best will surely be used by serious bad actors on the list as a shield against legitimate criticism. And in this uncertain and turbulent era, especially beset by crisis and defiance, but also filled with real hope for transformative change, it is puzzling that these prominent people choose to remain in history. The layers of racism, sexism and systemic exploitation in this nation have been established throughout the centuries. Many of those who have been brutally silenced beneath them have had only a few months to exercise their voices with new mainstream support, and there are already calls to change their tune. Signatories must swallow their own medicine. If, as the letter suggests, the way to defeat bad ideas is "exposing, arguing, and persuading, not trying to silence or wish them away," let people expose, argue, and persuade, rather than silence, or desire them. let them go.





