The problem with Apple Mail spam filtering

Spam remains a problem decades after its unfortunate Internet debut. Freely defined spam is any message you do not want to receive in a commercial or misleading way. Millions of person-hours have been spent trying to automatically and correctly identify Unsolicited Commercial Email (UCE), phishing email, and other malicious or offensive messages. No one has been entirely successful.

Apple's iCloud email hosting and email apps for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS attempt to provide an interconnected set of tools to block or flag spam. Apple uses many techniques to identify and block messages that we never see. A person who doesn't do well by sending a billion identical emails to iCloud users will likely see all one billion blocked.

As a Mail user on any Apple operating system, including through icloud.com, you probably know that you can mark items as junk or non-junk ("ham" in the ham / spam pairing) to move messages between those mailboxes . Marking messages in either direction adds training information that should decrease false positives (messages that are incorrectly marked as ham or spam) and false negatives (spam that is lost).

In Mail for macOS, you can select a message or messages in any folder except Junk and choose Message> Move to trash Or click on the trash icon, a small container with an "x". In the Trash folder, you can select one or more emails and choose Messages> Move to inbox or click on the toolbar icon which looks in this context as a small container with an up arrow.

IDG Trash in the iOS 13 Maill app.

On iOS and iPadOS, tap the left-pointing arrow below a message located anywhere but in the junk mailbox, and swipe up to tap Move to junk to tag and move it. In the junk mailbox, tap the arrow icon and swipe up to mark Mark as Junk.

But all movements and markings only occur within Apple's mail system. If you use the Mail app for email managed by any other ISP or other company, the spam / spam markup generally does not improve results: moving items between folders does not indicate a change of status. This is a problem if you constantly have a bad match. One reader noted that receiving a message from Comcast stating that mail from comcast.net may be incorrectly filtering spam messages from companies and schools due to the sudden increase in volumes during the pandemic. Comcast explained the changes it is making to improve this.

My Mac 911 correspondent said, however, that they couldn't find any way at Comcast to correct the spam tagging. I suggest checking with Comcast or any ISP to find their webmail interface. ISPs almost always offer one and provide tools to view and manage junk there, sometimes including handling quarantined messages that aren't even placed in your junk folder. You may also be able to adjust the settings.

I have used Fastmail for many years, and they expose some controls for the spam filtering software they use. This has allowed me to adjust the "score" where I want something to be marked as spam and where I want a message to be deleted without ever reading it. While not perfect, only a small percentage of spam arrives, and only a few messages a day are left in the trash instead of in my inbox.

