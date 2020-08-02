The problem with Trump's creepy 2020 battle plan (opinion)

The President appears to have revealed his battle plan for November.

The apparent plan? Make voting difficult, ensure voting is slow and complicated, and ask questions about the result.

He wants to be able to affirm, as he already did, that the 2020 vote is fraudulent. Whatever happens, he will probably say he won.

And if he ends up leaving office despite everything, he can leave by undermining his successor's ability to govern and leaving the United States weaker, less respected, less democratic. In fact, the strategy that is rapidly becoming apparent is as damaging a threat to American democracy as America's enemies have delivered.

The contours became clear Thursday, when Trump suggested in a tweet that perhaps elections should be postponed.

The early morning tweet seemed calibrated to overcome the catastrophic headlines of that day: the worst economic contraction in the history of GDP records, an economy that contracted almost 10% from April to June and more than 150,000 Americans killed by a pandemic spiral out of control. It also preceded a televised funeral for a beloved civil rights icon who risked his life to fight for the right to vote for all Americans.

But if the timing of the tweet was meant to be distracting, the content deserved alarm.

Experts quickly noted that, of course, Trump has no power to change the election date (only Congress can do it). And Republicans rejected the idea, including a founder of the conservative Federalist Society (who voted for Trump and opposed his impeachment), who called the notion "fascist" and deemed the tweet a reason for immediate impeachment. Like others, he noted that the elections occurred on schedule even during the Civil War and World War II.

But the fact that Trump duplicated his strategy during the so-called coronavirus briefing on Thursday afternoon, made it clear that this was not a casual tweet, it is a plan and it appears to be moving forward. It has repeatedly been driving the notion that voting by mail is fraught with fraud, despite experts pointing this out to be a lie.

And now he seems to have help: Trump's donor (over $ 2 million for Trump and Republican Party causes since 2016) and former Republican National Convention finance chairman resorted last month to administer the Postal Service, Louis DeJoy .

Listen to CNN reports on a memo describing the new procedures implemented under DeJoy:

"The new policies include reducing hours within the US Postal Service, according to the memo obtained by CNN showing the talking points given to USPS managers across the country on July 10.

According to the memorandum, overtime, including late travel and additional travel for USPS workers, is no longer authorized or accepted. This is explained as a cost reduction measure that could save financially troubled USPS about $ 200 million.

'One aspect of these changes that can be difficult for employees is that, temporarily – we can see the remaining mail or the mail on the workshop floor or on the docks … which is not typical"Read the memo."

According to the Washington Post, David Partenheimer, a spokesman for the US Postal Service (an independent agency), called the idea that Trump was directing Lejoy "totally out of place and out of place," saying any service "hits" with the new procedures. "It will be monitored and temporary."

Mail is already piling up, with increasing delivery delays across the country. Postal workers are more than alarmed. "I really am terrified to see the election season under the new procedure," Lori Cash of the United States Union of Postal Workers told the Post.

Don't be fooled: the administration's failure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic has made voting by mail the only viable, safe and life-threatening option for millions of Americans, many of whom are already They are doing it. Almost all elections in Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah are conducted entirely by mail, for example. Trump and more than a dozen in his administration, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr, have voted absentee.

But instead of making this easier, safer, and more efficient, Trump is trying to make it less efficient and less credible.

During Thursday's briefing, Trump revealed more elements of his plan. He spoke of the counting of votes that could take a week, "or a month, or frankly, with litigation and everything else that can happen, years." Ah yes, litigation. Trump, who is suing or threatening to sue when he doesn't like reality, could bring the United States to court.

Do you remember his difficulties in making us believe that there were giant crowds at his inauguration, even though our eyes showed that he was lying? If you lose in November, you may very well plan to go to court against that reality.

His critics can see through Trump's strategy, but millions of his followers believe what he says and will believe it during the fall, and after November 3, and if he loses, they can join him in rejecting the election result. . The damage to American democracy could be incalculable and lasting.

Of course, this strategy would crumble if Trump lost in a landslide. The wider the margin of defeat, the more difficult it will be for him to claim that he was stolen. Anything could happen in the next three months; We certainly learned it in 2016.

Americans, and their elected leaders, have to defend the elections. Mail should be made easy, easy to carry out, easy to count. States must have enough polling places, voting machines, and poll workers. Voter lists must be protected. Hackers must be blocked.

The enemies of our nation's democracy must be thwarted in their efforts to make this fall a national nightmare.