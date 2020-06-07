The problems a 50-game MLB season would create

Another week has passed and Major League Baseball has yet to come any closer to solving its problems and establishing a plan for the 2020 season. Given the lack of hope for a resolution, fantasy baseball commissioners will have to make numerous adjustments in the wake of a possible cancellation.

In a re-draft league, a season cancellation makes your decision easier. If they opt for a 50 game season, it's about whether or not you want to play. If you have not yet written, you can still enter one, although it is strongly recommended that you avoid all face-to-face formats. The head-to-head playoffs are typically one-sixth of all games played in a season. What are you going to do, base your playoffs on eight games? Stick to the spit format, and if this is your first time playing this style, you may realize how best it is for fantasy baseball.

For leagues that have already been recruited, it's more complicated. If you made a draft before closing, you must request a new one. The strategies for a 50 game season are dramatically different than for a 162 game season. If you wrote with the knowledge of a truncated season, you can leave things as they are. However, once again it is recommended to convert from any format head to head and try your luck on the spit.

The most complicated part for commissioners comes in the form of archer leagues and dynasties. These leagues generally involve contracts, and those who have top-tier players for a limited time are likely to get crude treatment similar to what the Dodgers might face with Mookie Betts, who becomes a free agent after the 2020 season. Owner who traded Mike Trout for a year, who can't even play even in a truncated season, just loses?

There is also the issue of minor league rosters in the dynasty. We are told that without a minor league season, each MLB team will receive a pool of 50 players to use throughout the year. Managers will mix and match more than ever in a playoff sprint, and that could start the clock for multiple players. Dynasty owners will be forced to use players they hoped to hide for another season.

No decisions need to be made until owners and players can come together on a plan for the 2020 season, but you must prepare for the worst-case scenarios. Talk to your league partners as they will all be affected, although not all at the same level. Communication is key to saving your fantasy league.

