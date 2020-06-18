The producer of & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; reveals how Clare Crawley's next season will be filmed amid the coronavirus crisis

As Hollywood slowly returns to movie and television production after stopping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, "The Bachelorette" is among the projects eager to get started.

Next season will star Clare Crawley and is set to go live as filming will begin "in about a month," according to producer Rob Mills, who shared the news during an interview with "On Air with Ryan Seacrest."

Mills explained how the program plans to manage the coronavirus pandemic during filming.

"We will be in one place and they will all be evaluated the week before," he said. "All of us who come back negative, we basically shoot into that bubble."

The show generally features a large number of trips, sometimes to exotic locations and many times to some of the contestant's home cities. However, that aspect of the show may change.

"Maybe there will be a trip, maybe it will be just national, maybe it will be by bus. We will see," said Mills. "If things are not so safe, we will shoot them the same way where everyone is safe, they are tested, they are quarantined, and then you can kiss, argue, and everything in between."

Finally, Mills explained that while they had plans to shoot in Italy, the next season will take place in Los Angeles.

"(The dates) will not be in the Bachelor mansion. They will be in some kind of resort and we have explored several of them," he said. "They've all been scouted for good dating spots and you know, it won't be as over the top as … we had an amazing trip planned for Clara's season, going to Italy, all these places that were going to be great. But There will be plenty of different date locations that hopefully will be as close to & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; as possible.

During the interview, Mills also mentioned the upcoming season of "The Bachelor," starring Matt James, the show's first black lead.

"… We hope to start on time, which would be at the end of September and we will see where the world is," said the producer.