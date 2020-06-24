The producer of the HBO show & # 39; I Know This Much Is True & # 39; will be sued for fire on set

An auto dealer filed a lawsuit against the company behind HBO's "I Know This is True" after a fire caused property damage.

613 Automotive Group LLC in Ellenville, New York, sued Calling Grace Productions LLC for more than $ 6 million after a fire broke out at the dealership, causing damages of several million dollars.

Beyond the damages to the dealership, an agreement was allegedly made between Calling Grace and 613 Automotive that promised that the dealership would be paid an additional fee for each day that they are unable to occupy their building beyond the agreed filming period, and another fee for each day their cars were displaced, according to the lawsuit, which was obtained by Fox News.

RON JEREMY ADULT STAR CHARGED FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 4 WOMEN, FACING LIFE IN PRISON

According to the documents, 613 Automotive is suing Calling Grace for approximately $ 3.5 million for breach of contract and $ 2.5 million for negligence, in addition to legal fees. A precise amount will be determined during the trial.

The fire broke out on May 9 at the dealership, according to the lawsuit.

BILL COSBY GRANTS APPEAL FOR THE 2018 SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE IN THE SUPREME COURT OF PENNSYLVANIA

A press release obtained by Fox News alleges that the fire was started by a transformer that was being used to charge the camera's batteries.

The statement said that up to $ 10 million in production equipment was also lost in the fire, and eight dealership employees lost their jobs. Nobody was hurt.

"We are very excited about the possibility that HBO will use our location to bring" Ellenville to Hollywood, "said Aaron Weingarten, president / owner of 613 Automotive Group, in a statement.

"We have invested substantially in this business since we acquired it in 2013, and seeing it burn in just a few minutes as a result of the negligence of Calling Grace and potentially others was devastating," he said. "Despite being clearly responsible for the damage, Calling Grace did not even have the decency to clean up the property after the fire, which left us in financial misery and without the capital necessary to rebuild our business."

"I know this is true," a miniseries began airing on HBO on May 10 and ended on June 14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The story follows Dominick as he works to free his paranoid schizophrenic twin brother Thomas from an asylum. Mark Ruffalo plays the two brothers and Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Kathryn Hahn, Melissa Leo and more appear.

Representatives for Calling Grace and HBO did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News's Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.