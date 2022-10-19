Streaming is rapidly becoming the No. 1 way to enjoy visual entertainment, with companies such as Netflix completely revolutionising how millions watch TV series and movies. The positives to streaming are almost endless. Instead of waiting a week for new episodes to come out, viewers can binge their favourite series endlessly. Moreover, with hundreds of options at your fingertips, you don’t need to rent or purchase a film to watch it.

Millions worldwide have enjoyed films like the brand-new Matrix via streaming platforms. As smartphone technology continues to evolve, more and more people are turning to mobile streaming to get their fix. It can be a slightly contentious issue for some, as there are several pros and cons to streaming movies or TV series on your mobile. Stay with us for an exploration of the positives, negatives, and best platforms to choose from.

What Is Mobile TV Streaming?

Mobile TV streaming is exactly what it says on the tin. Over the last decade, companies like Netflix have ensured their users can watch programs via mobile apps. Instead of being chained to your television whenever you want to watch something, mobile streaming allows you to enjoy visual entertainment from pretty much anywhere.

You must have a strong 4G connection to enjoy mobile streaming to its fullest. Smartphones with large displays, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, are also preferable. As we’ll see, mobile streaming has its pros and cons. It will suit some people more than others, so keep reading to get the lowdown.

Mobile Streaming Positives

One of the most significant positives of mobile streaming is the ability to watch things wherever you are. This is great for commuters getting the train to or from work, as they can catch up on their favourite shows on either side of the working day. Mobile TV streaming is also incredibly useful for people wanting to watch momentous global events in real-time, like the final of the FIFA World Cup or the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Mobile streaming is practical enough with a regular smartphone, but it gets even better with the latest tablets. For example, iPad users can essentially enjoy a TV stowed away in a small bag, perfect for travelling or just chilling out in the park. Standard televisions limit us to watching inside our own homes, but with mobile streaming, the world is quite literally your oyster.

Mobile Streaming Negatives

Although mobile streaming has several positives, you must also consider the negatives. In Europe, mobile viewing time only takes an 11% share compared to 68% on big screens, demonstrating the gap between these two streaming methods. One clear factor is the smaller screens on smartphones and tablets. It’s much harder to enjoy the aesthetic brilliance of things like the BBC’s Frozen Planet series on a small screen, which is a stumbling block for many people.

Mobile TV streaming is also difficult when you don’t have a sufficient signal. This isn’t a problem in areas with pristine 4G, but if your signal keeps cutting out, it can be very annoying. This is especially prevalent on trains, where the Wi-Fi isn’t always great, and mobile internet can be patchy. Above all else, the availability of mobile TV streaming apps still isn’t perfect, so many people don’t know where to start.

Additional Entertainment on Streaming Platforms

