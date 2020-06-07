The protesters have been marching for almost two weeks and the crowds have only increased.

Saturday's marches drew some of the largest crowds since the protests began, especially in the nation's capital.
The damage and looting that overshadowed the early days of the riots have mostly decreased and some cities have begun to remove curfews.
In others, including New York, night deadlines remain.
"We are a peaceful protest. There is no reason we should be arrested for being outside peacefully," said Paris, a protester in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. "You don't see looting, you don't see riots … The fact that they gave us a curfew at 8pm, they're trying to control us. They don't have that right to control us. If we want to speak, if we want to march, we don't have to keep silence ".
And as protests begin on the 13th, some cities have begun to implement new rules for officers or reform plans, motivated by both the protests and the violent police response they have encountered, including tear gas and bullets. rubber.
Contents
Some police departments suspend the use of tear gas
In just a week, the footage showed police in Buffalo, New York, shoving an elderly protester to the ground, causing him to bleed from his head. In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, an officer was placed on administrative leave after pushing a kneeling protester during a demonstration. And in Kansas City, Missouri, images show officers using pepper spray and holding back a man who was yelling at the police using excessive force.
"I stand in solidarity with our non-violent protesters, who are sending a strong message that we are behind on significant reform and restorative justice," the mayor tweeted.
Portland is the last city of EE. USA In moving away from the tactic.
The Seattle police chief said Friday that he suspended the use of the tear gas department for crowd management for at least next month. And in Denver, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the use of "chemical weapons or projectiles of any kind" against peaceful protesters.
The order comes after four Denver residents who participated in protests filed a complaint Thursday challenging the department's use of chemical agents and rubber bullets during the protests.
New York Agenda to Say Your Name
In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined a legislative agenda on criminal justice reform and said Saturday that his state "will lead the way" in change.
Items on the "Say Your Name" agenda include:
- Prohibit law enforcement officers from using chokeholds
- Appoint the attorney general as an independent prosecutor for matters related to the death of unarmed civilians caused by the police
- Ban false race-based 911 reporting and make it a crime.
- Allow transparency of past law enforcement disciplinary records
"I don't see anyone who can watch Mr. Floyd's video and not be outraged. I don't understand how you can watch that murder on videotape and not be outraged. I said from day one, I share that outrage," he said.
Floyd remembered near his birthplace
While thousands of people They continued to protest Saturday, hundreds lined up for a public view of Floyd's coffin in Raeford, North Carolina, about 20 miles from where he was born.
Floyd died last month after pleading for his life as former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to the man's neck.
In a packed memorial for Floyd on Saturday, the Rev. Christopher D. Stackhouse recounted the protests across the country, saying it was "Floyd who lit the fuse that is going to change this nation."
CNN's Nicole Chavez, Hollie Silverman, Jennifer Henderson and Alta Spells, Dakin Andone, Maggie Fox and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.