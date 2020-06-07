The protesters have been marching for almost two weeks and the crowds have only increased.

Saturday's marches drew some of the largest crowds since the protests began, especially in the nation's capital.

The words "Black Lives Matter" are now not only sung in US cities. USA, but there are thousands of people around the world; even in France, Germany, England, Australia and Canada. The brief and powerful message was captured even from space after the mayor of Washington DC ordered to paint it in giant yellow letters on the street leading to the White House.

The damage and looting that overshadowed the early days of the riots have mostly decreased and some cities have begun to remove curfews.

In others, including New York, night deadlines remain.

"We are a peaceful protest. There is no reason we should be arrested for being outside peacefully," said Paris, a protester in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. "You don't see looting, you don't see riots … The fact that they gave us a curfew at 8pm, they're trying to control us. They don't have that right to control us. If we want to speak, if we want to march, we don't have to keep silence ".

Despite experts' concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, peaceful crowds denounced police brutality and demanding justice for George Floyd and radical changes in the country's police systems continue to grow in size.

And as protests begin on the 13th, some cities have begun to implement new rules for officers or reform plans, motivated by both the protests and the violent police response they have encountered, including tear gas and bullets. rubber.

Some police departments suspend the use of tear gas

Police forces across the United States have been criticized for the excessive use of force during protests, just as protesters say they are denouncing.

In just a week, the footage showed police in Buffalo, New York, shoving an elderly protester to the ground, causing him to bleed from his head. In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, an officer was placed on administrative leave after pushing a kneeling protester during a demonstration. And in Kansas City, Missouri, images show officers using pepper spray and holding back a man who was yelling at the police using excessive force.

On Saturday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler ordered the city police chief to stop using tear gas to disperse crowds "unless there is an immediate and serious threat to the safety of life, and there is no another viable alternative to dispersal. "

"I stand in solidarity with our non-violent protesters, who are sending a strong message that we are behind on significant reform and restorative justice," the mayor tweeted.

Portland is the last city of EE. USA In moving away from the tactic.

The Seattle police chief said Friday that he suspended the use of the tear gas department for crowd management for at least next month. And in Denver, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the use of "chemical weapons or projectiles of any kind" against peaceful protesters.

The order comes after four Denver residents who participated in protests filed a complaint Thursday challenging the department's use of chemical agents and rubber bullets during the protests.

New York Agenda to Say Your Name

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined a legislative agenda on criminal justice reform and said Saturday that his state "will lead the way" in change.

Items on the "Say Your Name" agenda include:

Prohibit law enforcement officers from using chokeholds

chokeholds Appoint the attorney general as an independent prosecutor for matters related to the death of unarmed civilians caused by the police

Ban false race-based 911 reporting and make it a crime.

Allow transparency of past law enforcement disciplinary records

"The police have to do their job, protect public safety. There is also police abuse. There is abuse of power. The protesters, most of the protesters are peaceful, they are outraged. It is a fair outrage," Cuomo said in a statement.

"I don't see anyone who can watch Mr. Floyd's video and not be outraged. I don't understand how you can watch that murder on videotape and not be outraged. I said from day one, I share that outrage," he said.

Floyd remembered near his birthplace

While thousands of people They continued to protest Saturday, hundreds lined up for a public view of Floyd's coffin in Raeford, North Carolina, about 20 miles from where he was born.

Floyd died last month after pleading for his life as former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to the man's neck.

Since then, Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second degree murder and third degree murder. Prosecutors later charged him with the most serious second-degree murder charge.

The other three officers involved in Floyd's death, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

In a packed memorial for Floyd on Saturday, the Rev. Christopher D. Stackhouse recounted the protests across the country, saying it was "Floyd who lit the fuse that is going to change this nation."