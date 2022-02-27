Frank Castle is The Punisher. He’s a brutal, merciless vigilante who dishes out his own brand of justice to criminals and mobsters alike. The Punisher is one of Marvel’s best characters because he doesn’t adhere to the same moral code as most superheroes. He’s willing to kill in order to achieve justice, and he doesn’t care who gets in his way. If you’re looking for an action-packed comic book series with a dark, gritty feel, then The Punisher is definitely for you!

Marvel characters are now available on Disney+ Star for Canadian users

It looks like Canadian viewers will finally be able to catch up with their favourite Marvel programs like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher after a long wait. This is because the streaming service Disney+ Star has just announced that they’ll begin providing access for this country starting on March 16th, after their removal from Netflix worldwide.

Netflix has announced that it will be removing these shows from its platform on March 1st, bringing an end to its existence on the streaming service.

Why did it happen?

Disney+ Star is finally here, and it’s bringing some Marvel properties that have been on Netflix to its platform. Netflix has cancelled all of its Marvel projects in 2019, just before Disney+ launches. This is a direct rivalry with their legacy streaming service and it will be interesting to see how this impacts both companies’ business models moving forward.

Disney has been quick to finance on its legacy properties, and with an entire litany of Star Wars and Marvel spin-offs both airing and in the works, its accession of external Marvel properties for streaming services is unsurprising. Disney+ has added several original Marvel television series to its streaming service with great success, so it’s no surprise that the company would want more.

Series like as WandaVision, Hawkeye, and Loki among others have been incredibly famous, and have given away new depth to major Marvel characters while also dilating the deep and complex narration that Disney has been developing for Marvel for over ten years. There are some doubts as to where the Netflix Marvel series will go, especially as they often deal with secondary Marvel characters and deal with some not-so-family-friendly content. Still, moves have been made to include these characters in the cinematic world, particularly viewing Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) cameo in Spider-Man No Way Home and Wilson Fisk’s (VincentD’Onofrio) addition in Hawkeye, most likely meaning that these series also are anticipated to be included into the larger canon of Disney’s MCU.

Why you should watch The Punisher?

The answer is simple: The Punisher is one of the most brutal, unforgiving, and overall best characters that Marvel has to offer. The character was first introduced in 1974, created by Gerry Conway and John Romita Sr. The Punisher is a vigilante who uses lethal force to fight crime, often targeting criminals who have slipped through the cracks of the justice system. He has no superpowers, but he is an expert marksman and hand-to-hand combatant.

The Punisher has always been a controversial character, due to his willingness to kill criminals. He’s not afraid to cross the line, which makes him one of the most interesting characters in Marvel’s stable. Netflix does an excellent job of exploring this side of the character in their recent adaptation.

Punisher is a character that you will love or hate

The Punisher is a character that you either love or hate. There’s no middle ground. He’s a brutal, unforgiving vigilante, and he’s not for everyone. But if you’re looking for an excellent character study, and one of Marvel’s best characters, then The Punisher is definitely worth checking out.

The Punisher was released to critical acclaim and it is clear that the showrunners understood the character perfectly. The series is dark, gritty, and often uncompromising, and it doesn’t shy away from the violence that The Punisher is known for. If you’re a fan of The Punisher, or just want to check out one of Marvel’s best characters, then definitely give the adaptation a watch. You won’t be disappointed. Let us know what you think in the comments! Thanks for reading!