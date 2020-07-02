The QAnon caucus of the Republican Party (Opinion)

But earlier this year, Boebert told the host of an online talk show that he was "very familiar with" QAnon and that he "hoped (s) that this was real."

He joins Republican Republican Senate nominee Jo Rae Perkins and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who earned a 20-point victory in a June primary and face a runoff in August in a Republican district. safe. Perkins, after winning the nomination, said in a video, "Where we go one, we all go. I am with President Trump. I am with Q and the team. Thank you Anons and thank you patriots, and together we can save our republic." Greene said in a 2017 video that "Q is a patriot" and that "he is someone who loves his country very much, and is on the same page as us, and is very pro-Trump."

What exactly is QAnon, one might reasonably ask? Whoo-boy – brace yourself for a weird strangeness that defies anything that looks like logic.

One of the best long-running articles on the subject, by Adrienne LaFrance in The Atlantic, captures the broad contours of the QAnon belief system: "Q is insider or military information with evidence that the world's corrupt leaders are torturing in I keep children from all over the world secret; malefactors are embedded in the deep state; Donald Trump is working tirelessly to thwart them. "

If you're tempted to dismiss that as a kind of unintelligible hyperparty Mad-Libs, here is another description of two of the best reporters who have narrated the movement from its shady origins, Ben Collins and Brandy Zadrozny wrote in 2018: "QAnon is a theory of convoluted conspiracy with no apparent basis in reality. The core claims that for the past year, the & # 39; Q & # 39; anonymous has been taken to the 4chan and 8chan internet message boards to leak information about the war top-secret Trump with a clique of criminals led by politicians like Hillary Clinton and the Hollywood elite. There is no evidence of these claims. "

Sounds weird, right? That's because it is.

But it has infiltrated the groundwater of Trump-era hyperpartyism, with the Q paraphernalia sold out of the Trump rallies and appearing with disturbing regularity to its supporters. Although he hasn't spoken directly about QAnon, the President has fanned the flames by repeatedly retweeting the accounts, memes, and hashtags that support QAnon. The Trump campaign has even included QAnon posters in an ad, which fans can see as an endorsement. The announcement has been withdrawn.

This is much more than an illogically extreme extension of the game to grassroots politics. The FBI classified QAnon as an internal terrorist threat in a 2019 internal note that Yahoo News first discovered. This is not without reason. As Collins and Zadrozny related, "QAnon supporters have allegedly been involved in a frustrated presidential assassination plot, a devastating California wildfire, and an armed confrontation with local law enforcement officers in Arizona."

Perhaps the first incident of attempted violence associated with the conspiracy theory that would transform into QAnon occurred when a North Carolina man wielded an AR-15 to storm a non-existent basement at the Pizza Comet Ping Pong in Washington DC in December 2016, where he apparently hoped to find a child sex ring led by Hillary Clinton as part of a Satanist cult. Subsequently, the gunman explained to the New York Times, "The information on this was not 100%."

Indeed. But then conspiracy theories offer their followers "special knowledge" and confirmation bias: intelligence has nothing to do with it. When I wrote my book Wingnuts, extremist groups and conspiracy theories were already defining conservative "resistance" to the Obama administration, building on the decades-long foundation established by the movements of the John Birch Society and the Patriot Militia. Donald Trump's acceptance of the "Birther" racist conspiracy theory fits this pattern perfectly.

What is different in the case of QAnon is that they have a president willing to offer encouragement in a social media ecosystem that is misinforming. The biggest danger is that this particular conspiracy theory seems designed to exacerbate declining confidence in the civic institutions on which democracy depends.

Like Trump, QAnon supporters criticize the so-called "deep state" (also known as "the government"), the international organizations created by the United States that have helped maintain peace since World War II, and of course , the journalism. They hide fact-free statements in talking points to feel good about independent thinking, when that is, of course, the opposite of what any cult or conspiracy theory demands of its followers.

Republicans can look at these three potential nominees, who have voiced their support for QAnon, and try to convince themselves that they are outliers and hope they don't attract too much attention. After all, in 2018, the Republican Party encountered awkward political bedmates on their ballot, prompting this low-key comment on Fox News, describing Illinois Republican Party congress nominee Arthur Jones, a declared Nazi and Holocaust as "one of several Nazis, Holocaust deniers or" white supremacists who have gotten on the Republican ballot for the midterm elections in November. "

But Republicans must ask themselves why these types of deranged extremist candidates feel comfortable clustered under the banner of the Republican Party. In the case of QAnon, and the three current congressional candidates who adopt his conspiracy theories, the awkward answer lies at the top: President Donald J. Trump.