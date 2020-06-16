Like many previous soufflés, the pandemic trend seems to have diminished.

According to a recent USDA report, prices for flour and baking eggs, items that were frequently sold early in the quarantine, appear to have dropped.

In the first few weeks of mandatory locks, quarantined cooking was the popular pastime, with a multitude of aspiring bakers taking advantage of the opportunity to become hobby chefs, and then sharing their culinary creations online to praise (and criticize) strangers who they do the same. The surge in interest led to a shortage of baking products at grocery stores across the country, as well as a more than 50 percent rise in egg prices in March, the USDA reported.

However, as NPR reports, the trend may have ended now that many counties are beginning to loosen restrictions. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Eggs saw a 3.7 percent increase in the index in May and a 10 percent increase compared to last year.

"I saw four to five times more traffic than even during the peak holiday baking season," Kristin Hoffman, a coach and creator of the Baker Bettie website, told NPR. "It has started to level off now that things are reopening."

However, while many Americans may be eager to start buying loaves of bread again rather than enslave themselves to sourdough starters, Hoffman told the store that several people have told him they will continue their baking activities.

"I have heard many people say that they are very surprised at how much joy they are finding in baking bread," she says. "So yes, I think there are many people who have found a new love for him and are going to stay."

Luckily for those people, baking powder and yeast will probably be easy to find, but if not, there are ways to make bread without these important ingredients.