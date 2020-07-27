The raccoon needed to be removed from the New York summer heat

The heat is reaching New Yorkers of all shapes and sizes.

A raccoon was spotted looking for a respite from the sweltering summer sun in Queens on Sunday, refusing to move from the steps of the 61 Street-Woodside subway station on Line 7.

The New York Police ESU team had to convince the bug in a box to safely remove it from the station.

Meanwhile, New York humans flocked to beaches and public parks to sweat the low 90-degree temperatures. Jones and Orient Beaches were so crowded so early that the state was forced to start rejecting visitors around 9:30 a.m.

However, there is no relief for the city. Monday will be even hotter, rising to 96 degrees, just two degrees below the city's July 27 record of 98 degrees set in 1963, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer.

Also considering humidity, wind, and the angle of the sun, the city could feel close to 105 degrees tomorrow, Schwindenhammer said.

"We are going to be pretty close to tomorrow's record," he said, blaming unpleasant temperatures for a heat front that will move northeast tomorrow from the American Midwest.

"It's pretty toasty in Chicago and the Midwest right now. And it certainly will feel very hot and with the Accuweather RealFeel it will probably feel over 100 degrees, maybe close to 105."

Temperatures will drop only slightly when the sun goes down, with 88-degree weather and a high humidity forecast for Monday night.

"It is going to be uncomfortably warm and sticky at night," said Schwindenhammer

A heat notice is in effect for all five districts beginning at 12 p.m. Sunday at 8 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a storm likely to move to the city on Tuesday afternoon, according to AccuWeather.

But the humidity is not expected to drop until Thursday, according to Schwindenhammer.

"There will be a noticeable drop [in humidity] on Thursday afternoon through Friday," he said, "and we will probably stay dry over the weekend."

The city is operating cooling centers around the city [free indoor air-conditioned spaces] and proactively opening fire hydrants to try to help New Yorkers fight the heat.

"New York, the next few days will be incredibly HOT," Mayor Bill de BLasio tweeted Sunday morning. "It is essential that vulnerable groups take precautions. Do everything you can to stay SAFE. Do everything you can to stay COOL."