The radio presenter criticizes the Portland protesters as & # 39; a group of privileged white children … who commit acts of violence & # 39;

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday that what he called "total illegality" in Portland has nothing to do with the Black Lives Matter movement, but is a branch of "progressive" ideology. from far".

"What we are seeing is what it seems, a complete illegality because local leaders do not want to get involved in the Antifa violence," Rantz told guest host Lisa Boothe. "There is this movement to try to pretend that this is a Black Lives Matter protest, that these are innocent people being raped, their rights are being violated by the Trump administration and the DHS [Department of Homeland Security] and that obviously is not is what is happening

"What we are seeing here is an escalation of violence every night," added Rantz. "And finally, the federal government said, 'Look, we can't allow a city to spin out of control'."

Portland has seen 50 consecutive days of protests, prompting a visit by Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday. Wolf's visit angered protesters and local officials, who said they did not ask for help from the federal police and asked officers to leave.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets surrounding a police compound on Thursday night, blocking traffic and singing about burning it, according to social media and a local report.

"Last night, 21 people were arrested," said Rantz. "Some of the things, not just throwing bricks, but throwing water bottles at two officers who are frozen. So their intention is to do harm."

"And what we're looking at online is the strategy on Twitter, with the Antifa videos basically serving as propaganda that Senator [Jeff] Merkley is sending out, where he interacts a bit with a federal officer or agent making an arrest. You have no context. "

Rantz characterized the protesters as "a group of privileged white children who shout racist comments at black officers and commit acts of violence without getting into real trouble. I mean, they want to talk about white privilege."

"They want to tear down the institutions, be it the police or the justice system or just capitalism, and they want to rebuild these institutions in their own ideological image," said Rantz. "To get to that point, you have to be a little violent. You have to intimidate. This is an internal terrorist act to use your ideology to try to scare people, intimidate people who use violence to reach your media."