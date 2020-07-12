The Rangers' most important questions before the NHL playoffs: Who starts in goal?

In the great unknown, the Rangers go, in the Toronto Hub bubble, one of the 24 teams entered the 2020 Stanley Cup Grand Tournament, with three of five facing their kisses cousins, the Candy Canes, to enter and invitation to the playoffs on the other side.

We are saying there is a possibility.

It begins Monday on the track in Tarrytown, Phase 3, Training Camp 2.0, whatever nickname you have been assigned before the journey across the border and life inside. The Blueshirts, just three years after being stripped of the tacos, will leave the album at 11 a.m.

And what's the over / under on David Quinn's first outburst in four months and two days, as the Rangers were last on the ice, losing a 3-2 overtime game in Colorado that preceded the hiatus?

Maybe 11:10?

Training camp tests have a new meaning. It is not a 3-mile race. It is the coronavirus, which made it necessary to be here in mid-July. But this experiment by the league and its players is also about competition. It's about chasing the Stanley Cup.

For the Rangers, it's about winning 19 postseason games. More specifically, it's about winning three games against Carolina, whom the Blueshirts swept four games in a row during the regular season and against whom his record is 10-2 in the past three seasons, 15-5 in the past five years and 30- 6 since the beginning of 2011-12.

We should also mention that while the Blueshirts won all four against the & # 39; Canes, they recorded a winning percentage of .596 with 81 points in 68 games against the .564 in New York with 79 points in 70 games, their Record possession numbers in three of those games resulted in the worst, worst, and worst performances of the season.

It was the goal, stupid, in the same way that the difference has been the goal for almost the entire decade.

Which brings us nicely to a handful of questions the Rangers face as they head into this one-of-a-kind experience and camp that's not meant to prepare the team for an 82-game marathon, but rather the specific assignment of three out of five against Carolina. :

Who is number 1?

Quinn and the organization should go into this with an open mind, but Igor Shesterkin is the starter who would need to be removed from his perch at camp by Henrik Lundqvist, superlative this season against the & # 39; Bastones (3-0 / 2.33 / .947) as it has been throughout his career. Alex Georgiev's depth against injury / illness is critical.

The Rangers were a much better team with Shesterkin on the net after their AHL promotion on January 6, in fact, going 16-6 immediately after their arrival in New York. His ability to muffle shots that prevent second, third and fourth chances and his ability to move the puck out of the zone, not just hurting, solved the team's defensive structure.

Was it a coincidence or not? In all three games with Lundqvist on the net against the Canes, the Blueshirts were outplayed by Carolina 132-68 and tried 192-100. In which Shesterkin played, a 5-2 win at Raleigh on February 21, the shots went 36-29, New York, with Carolina's attempts 46-45.

Deep six?

The Rangers played their last nine games with just six defenders on the roster after Brady Skjei's trade deadline for – well, hi, buddy – Carolina. Noting the lack of depth immediately available on the blue line, the club removed Libor Hajek and Darren Raddysh from Hartford to join the team on this adventure. That makes eight total for what could be a two-month routine. If injuries or viruses hit the blue line, well this will be fast.

Picking pep

The Rangers have yet to be informed of the length of Brendan Lemieux's suspension he got for his free head shot by Joonas Donskoi at the end of the third period of that final game in Colorado. We are told that the sentence would have been four games in the regular season. So does that translate into one or two qualifying round matches?

Chris Kreider, who missed the last six games with a broken foot, will return to his place on the left with Mika Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich. Phil DiGiuseppe, who had been the first to fill the seat in Kid K's absence, would likely move to the third or fourth line.

Incidentally: Including the February 28 game in Philadelphia in which Kreider broke his foot in the first period, the Blueshirts went 2-4-1 without No. 20, while scoring 15 goals of even force in their absence. Zibanejad got six of them.

And this, in case you forgot: Zibanejad had 19 goals in the last 16 games with 63 shots for a shooting percentage of 30.2.

Far from home

No, management has not yet been informed by the league whether the Garden's tax clause will mean that the Rangers will be designated as the visiting club for each game and are therefore required to make the first change.