The reaction to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts is 'frustrating', says ESPN host

Anti-Semitic posts by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson on social media last week left ESPN host Sage Steele "frustrated," he said Friday.

Steele expressed his bewilderment in a tweet that Jackson's posts were not widely condemned, such as Drew Brees' opinion on kneeling for the national anthem in June.

"Thanks. I posted it on my IG page last night. Frustrating to see the lack of outrage at what Desean said, which was certainly worse than what Brees said. Are we all holding people accountable for callous comments? Or just when is it convenient for us? "she responded to a tweet about speaking about Jackson on ESPN's flagship show" SportsCenter. "

Steele posted her segment talking about Jackson's posts in a video on Instagram. She was responding to New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who asked him to take Jackson to the Holocaust Memorial Museum and, in turn, have Jackson take him to the African American History and Culture museum.

"Silence is fulfillment," wrote Steele. "Diversity, tolerance and acceptance must be a way of life for all of us, all the time … not just when it's convenient. Thank you, @ edelman11."

Jackson published excerpts from a book that falsely quoted Adolf Hitler in his Instagram Stories. He also praised anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan in separate Instagram posts.

However, the same people who tore Brees apart for his posts were mostly silent. Jackson even received the support of teammate Malik Jackson and former NBA player Stephen Jackson.