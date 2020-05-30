The real reason Darth Maul wore an earring in the phantom menace

The expansion of Star Wars The canon over the years in various movies, TV shows, video games, comics, and novelizations has added countless layers of mythology to the franchise, often leading to complicated and intricate back stories for characters that have only been seen. fleetingly in live action.

It's often used to give more depth to those who quickly become fan favorites, but they don't take much into account in Disney and Lucasfilm's big screen plans in a major way, and Darth maul It has turned out to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Maul almost instantly rose to iconic status after her debut in The Phantom Menace, and despite being killed at the end of the film, he has not lost any of his popularity in the two decades since.

In addition to playing a leading role in recent critically acclaimed seasons of The Clone Wars, the Sith also made a cameo in Alone, while its origins have been explored in detail in numerous ways Star Warsrelated to the media. However, one thing no one seemed able to explain was why Darth Maul had his left ear pierced, but now we finally have our answer.

Turns out it has absolutely nothing to do with Star Wars not at all, and it is purely until the late 90s as an accessory. Ray Park simply forgot to take off the earring when it was time to get into the makeup chair while filming The Phantom MenaceAnd as a result, she ended up in the movie because no one seemed to notice that Darth Sidious's apprentice was also a bit of a fashionista.

Even the minutiae of the Star Wars universe has a reason behind it thanks to the expanded universe, but in the case of Darth maulIt was only the case of an actor who forgot to take off the earring and George Lucas let it slide.