The Real Reason: New Hope Needed to Shoot Again According to Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill has given the real reasoning behind the new tweaks to A New Hope. It is the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes BackSo Hamill has been asked a lot of questions about the original trilogy in the past few weeks. It's amazing how long Star Wars The actor is dedicated to answering questions from fans on social media, while even giving an occasional birthday greeting. That said, you can also connect to provide fixes when errors are reported.

A new article was recently published on Mark Hamill's thoughts on keeping The Empire Strikes Back secret for over a year, which doesn't sound like fun. The item also went into the manufacture of A new hope. The article stated that Mark Hamill had to go take new shots because his last name "failed" during the Princess Leia rescue scene. However, that was not the case. Hamill explains.

"This article states that we re-filmed the Leia scene rescue because I 'pinched' my line. In fact, we had to redo it weeks later, because my name was changed to Skywalker AFTER we did the first time (when my name was still Starkiller) ".

Starkiller was the original name of the character, but George Lucas decided to go back and change it because he seemed too violent for the hero. Luke Skywalker has a more hopeful tone, so the change was for the better. Just don't think Mark Hamill was the reason A new hope I needed some tinkering because all of that falls on the shoulders of Lucas, who likes to make changes to movies as they are made and even long after they were released in theaters.

It was recently revealed that George Lucas wanted to change the ending of The Empire Strikes Back by adding some quick scenes. The film had already been released in 100 theaters prior to release and Lucas still wanted it to change. the Star Wars The creator didn't feel the ending was clear enough in terms of where Luke and Leia were in relation to Chewie and Lando, so he made Industrial Light and Magic come back and rush the scenes 3 weeks before the sequel opened in all the world.

For Mark Hamill, talking about Star Wars could age after a while, but it never makes it seem like that. It should be more enjoyable than talking about politics and dealing with the current world situation. As for returning as Luke Skywalker, Hamill is pretty sure he's finished after Skywalker's risealthough anything could happen in the Star Wars universe. But for now, it's fine that he's finally done with the iconic character and is looking to see where the franchise will go next. You can see Mark Hamill's Twitter account for clarification on reshoots for A new hope.

