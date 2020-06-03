The real reason Steve King lost

Neither it is exactly The correct explanation.

What that meant to King was that he, well, just didn't have much to do in Congress and, more importantly, he had no influence on his party or Congress in general.

King really couldn't influence the legislation without committee assignments. When a law is passed, all you can do is vote up or down.

And it is that lack of effectiveness that condemned him, since his opponents, both Feenstra and external groups, criticized the idea that King was impotent.

"Regardless of what you think of Steve King, it is clearly no longer effective," said Iowa Conservative Social Leader Bob Vander Plaats in a Feenstra advertisement . "It cannot meet President Trump and it cannot promote our conservative values." And the Chamber of Commerce criticized King on advertisements for having been expelled from the Agriculture Committee of the House of Representatives, which made it impossible for him to advocate for farmers in the midst of the blow they had received from the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of the campaign, voters had been told over and over again that King was indeed earning a six-figure salary without doing as much. And well, people didn't like that. Absolutely.

Therefore, it is not entirely accurate to suggest that King lost because voters rejected his deeply xenophobic and racist views. If that had been the case, King would have lost in 2016 or even 2018 when Democrat J.D. Scholten, who is running again, was a few points from the starter but fell short.

What is it plus The correct thing to say is that King lost because his history of controversial comments led Republicans in Congress to ostracize him and strip him of the committee's duties. And that the voters decided they wanted an elected official who could, you know, really represent them.