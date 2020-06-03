The realities of being a black bird watcher

As a black bird watcher and professional nature photographer, your presence with a camera can spark suspicion among whites. He has made people accuse him of being drunk, drugged, or taking photos of people's homes to come back later and rob them.

He has been accused of "Several things that I guess in their minds fit the description more of what an African American man would be doing, instead of photographing nature, instead of bird watching," he told CNN.

Several observers of black birds said Cooper's experience was an extreme example of a common situation in which they are made to feel unpleasant while in public public spaces.

Drew Lanham, a professor of wildlife ecology at Clemson University and a fellow observer of black birds, said he received threats or intimidation from others who made him suspicious.

"It is almost like looking with one eye in the binocular and one eye out of that field of view trying to understand where you are, as well as identifying the birds," he said.

Edmondson, the author of "The Black and Brown Faces in America & # 39; s Wild Places," agreed.

"You can't totally and completely relax in these kinds of spaces," he said.

It is a problem that the Audubon Society, the country's leading bird advocacy group, said in a statement Tuesday that it supports Cooper.

"Black Americans often face dire daily dangers in outdoor spaces, where they are subject to unwarranted suspicion, confrontation and violence," said Audubon Senior Vice President of State Programs Rebeccah Sanders. "The outdoors, and the joy of birds, must be safe and welcoming to all people. That is the reality that Audubon and our partners are working hard to achieve."

& # 39; You don't look like any nature photographer I have seen & # 39;

The problem is particularly severe for birdwatching, a hobby that generally skews whiter, older, and more masculine. Lanham, who has written extensively on birdwatching while black He said he was almost 40 years old before he met another black birder.

"In birdwatching, which is one of the whitest things you can do as a hobby, you stand out," he said. "You are different, as many people of color are when they are in a minority situation."

The community of black bird watchers is relatively small and many of them know each other. Edmondson said that when he learned about the racist experience of a black bird watcher in Central Park, he initially thought it was Jason Ward , a black bird watcher presenting a show called "Birds of North America". Christian Cooper himself appeared on that show in an episode about warblers in Central Park.

Their rarity can sometimes make them a target. Lanham's work as an ecologist has taken him to remote rural areas of the country, and at times he has felt very threatened.

A few years ago, I was standing on a public highway in South Carolina looking at white-crowned sparrows that were on private land. It was then that the landowner approached him. and used the n word, started talking about "picking cotton" and mentioned that he was armed and hated intruders, Lanham said.

"That is just one of the incidents. It does not happen on a daily basis," Lanham said. "But when something like that happens to you, or you feel a threat, and the hair stands up on the back of your neck or the goose bumps on your arm, and you feel that things just aren't right, that you don't need to be in a certain place, then you pay attention to that instinct. "

Edmondson said he was once photographing plants for a field guide to wildflowers in northern Minnesota, where he lives, when a woman accused him of covering people's houses. He told her that he lived nearby and that he was a professional photographer.

"His response to me was, 'You don't look like any nature photographer I've ever seen,'" he said. "So you get these kinds of things, but like I said, I've been dealing with these things for over 40 years and decided to ignore them for the most part."

Corina Newsome, a black biology master's student at the University of South Georgia who studies birds, said she prominently displays the birding team when she explores so that no one has the wrong idea.

"When I'm alone, like I'm birding or exploring outside, I feel like I have to publicly show that I'm not invading or doing something sinister outside," she said. "I feel like I have to go further so that people who drive or walk don't think that I'm someone they should call the police at."

In some situations, she will ask a white bird watcher to join her as a form of protection against racism.

"Every time I want to go exploring in a really remote area, I always want to bring white people with me because that is the easiest way to answer for my presence."

Searching for owls, for example, can only be done at night, and that can be a risky situation, he said.

"If you are a black person, especially if you are a black man, it is probably not a safe activity to do alone, even if your white counterparts do it alone all the time," he said.

Edmondson said he never let these problems stop him, and encouraged people of color to use the 640 million acres of public land that the federal government owns.

"I'm just not 100% sure that people of color understand how public land works. It doesn't belong to white people. It never has, it never will. It belongs to the citizens of the United States of America. So If you want to go to Joshua Tree, if you want to go to a forest in North Carolina, you have every right to do it, and you should not let anyone stop you from doing that kind of thing, "he said.

"I'm always trying to get that message across so people of color know that public land belongs to them and that there are millions of acres of it, and that it's yours to access as much as anyone else."