The reason to pay attention to spring training numbers for fantasy baseball erasers

As the battle continues between MLB players and owners, fantasy baseball players may view the current negotiations with a little optimism. After all, the sides are only 10 games and are about $ 250 million apart, and while that dollar figure is beyond the comprehension of regular pranks like you and me, it's just a drop in the bucket for the holidays. We might even see a deal when you're reading this column, and if that's the case, it's time to look at some potential targets for upcoming drafts or exchanges.

When a season is finally announced, MLB will designate approximately a three-week period for spring training. In recent years, fantasy analysts have told her to ignore spring training numbers in her evaluations. Many pitchers are working on new pitches or, if they are just stretching, they will throw fastballs only. Understanding that hitters have an easier time, and not only do we see inflated ERA totals, but we see batting averages and unusually strong power numbers.

This season, you want those players who are crushing the ball in spring training. His timing is punctual and it's much easier to carry that momentum into the regular season. In a normal year, those bats heat up early and tend to fade in the coming months. This season, not only is there less time to fade, but the power numbers you might be observing from month one could take you to the top of the standings and make it nearly impossible for your competition to catch up. While struggling to find a bat that is warming up, you are simply maintaining your position thanks to some good spring artists.

You'll also want to study the breakdown of teams amid the new divisional lineup. A merger of the eastern divisions means hitters will have a much more daunting time at the plate given their opposition on the mound. Think about facing the rotation of the Nationals and then mix people like Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom, Aaron Nola, not to mention the Rays and Yankees bullpens. During a 60 or 70 game season, you could be seeing a serious drop in power and a lot of strikeouts.

Strong spring training players and hitters who will face inferior pitches based on division realignment are just the first steps in building a team that can run to the finish in a truncated MLB season. Focus on hitter-friendly stadiums for your bats and pitcher-friendly venues as seen in the western divisions.

It will take a little extra research and a lot to forget what you know about a normal fantasy baseball season, but as long as the reward has you in the winner's circle, that's all that matters.

