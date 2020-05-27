The reboot of the TV show Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is underway on Amazon

Amazon announced plans to restart the The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo film franchise as a series focused on Lisbeth Salander and new characters.

Amazon Studios announced plans to restart the film franchise The girl with the dragon tattoo as a series focused on Lisbeth Salander. The character first appeared in Swedish journalist Stieg Larson. Millennium series, in the opening novel The girl with the dragon tattoo, released in 2005. The next two books, The girl who played with fire (2006) and The girl who kicked the hornet's nest (2007), were the last in the series written by Stieg, who died in 2004, a year before the publication of the first installment. The books follow Lisbeth Salander, a woman with poor social skills and history in the system, and Mikael Blomkvist, an investigative journalist. In 2013, the publisher employed David Lagercrantz, a crime journalist, to write additional books. As of 2020, he has written three sequels.

In February 2009, director Niels Arden Oplev released his adaptation of The girl with the dragon tattoo, starring Michael Nyqvist and Noomi Rapace. For the second and third films, based on novels of the same names, Rapace reprized the role of Lisbeth, along with Swedish director Daniel Alfredson, which was released in September and November 2009. The success of European films led to the American adaptation of David Fincher, released in 2011, starring Daniel Craig as Blomkvist and Rooney Mara as Lisbeth among big names, such as Stellan Skarsgard and Robin Wright. Claire Foy eventually took on the role of Lisbeth in the 2018s. The girl in the cobweb.

Variety announced an original series based on Lisbeth Salander that is in development on Amazon. Unlike the American film, an adaptation of the books, the streaming service intends to take on the title and character of Salander, with little else. The ad shares that the project is titled The girl with the dragon tattoo, but it is not a continuation or continuation and rather a completely new story. The series is a collaboration between Amazon, Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television, with no writers or actresses linked to the project.

Amazon Studio started in 2010 and has many original series, with countless more in production, the most famous The Lord of the rings prequel Beyond Transparent and shows how The wonderful lady Maisel, Amazon Prime Video does not have many recognizable original shows, making the success of The girl with the dragon tattoo all the more seductive. There is a convenience for studies on reboots. This is because audiences and past fans will often tune in to consume the episodes just for the sake of comparing them.

However, it's a smart move for the studio to take on the character and develop a new narrative, rather than wearing down the same Lisbeth Salander story over and over again. One of the biggest challenges for the series will be the casting. When the American version announced the casting of Rooney Mara, some fans vocally objected, claiming that no one could embody the role as Noomi Rapace. Mara's performance as Salander earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, so the concern was clearly unfounded. From Amazon The girl with the dragon tattoo it depends on the right actress in the role of Lisbeth Salander.

